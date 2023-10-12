Paramount Global Condemns Hamas Terrorist Attacks: ‘We Stand With the People of Israel’

Paramount Global is the first major Hollywood studio to release a statement regarding the Israel-Hamas War, as the company posted to Instagram Thursday: “Paramount Global condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas. We stand with the people of Israel and the global Jewish community.”

Paramount’s statement continues, “We stand with all the innocent lives impacted. We stand with the children who deserve to be children. We stand united against all acts of terror and hate.” The studio then provided a list of organizations, inviting followers to “join us in supporting” Magen David Adom, Natal, UJA-Federation of New York and Save the Children.

On Oct. 7, Hamas invaded Israel and launched attacks in communities and military bases near the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,300 people, including at least 260 at a music festival, and taking about 150 Israelis hostage, according to government authorities. Israel declared war on the Palestinian military group and launched airstrikes on Gaza, killing more than 1,400 people in retaliation, per Palestinian authorities. The death toll continues to mount on both sides as violent conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Other Hollywood executives have sent internal memos addressing the situation in the Middle East, including Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who condemned the “unimaginable, abhorrent and inexcusable” “terrorist attacks by Hamas on innocent men, women, children and babies” and applauded the “dedication and courage” of CNN and TVN journalists covering the war.

Meanwhile, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called the Hamas attacks “one of the worst pogroms in history,” and UTA and CAA offered statements in support of Israel and prayers for the “innocent” victims of the conflict on the agencies’ respective Instagram pages.

A number of celebrities have also condemned the Hamas attacks, including Dwayne Johnson, Natalie Portman and Kim Kardashian.

