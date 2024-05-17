Paramount Global Chief Communications, Marketing Officer Julia Phelps to Exit (Exclusive)

Paramount Global top communications veteran Julia Phelps, who most recently served as executive vp, chief communications and corporate marketing officer of the entertainment conglomerate, will be leaving the company at the end of the month.

The departure of Phelps, who has been known as a strategic and collaborative executive, comes after the exit of CEO Bob Bakish, who was replaced by an Office of the CEO, and at a time when the future of Paramount remains in industry focus. The sector giant, controlled by Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, has been in talks about a potential sale to David Ellison’s Skydance Media, as well as Sony with Apollo Global Management.

Phelps served in increasingly senior roles at Paramount Global, previously known as ViacomCBS, and its predecessors. She rose to a top communications role at Viacom, which merged with CBS Corp. in late 2019. She oversaw Paramount’s communications team through the Viacom-CBS merger, the launch of Paramount+, and the corporate rebrand to Paramount Global. Among the initiatives she developed with her team was Spark, a global expansion of BET’s Content for Change campaign, and the establishment of cross-company marketing and publicity functions.

Phelps didn’t immediately address her future plans.

Phelps’ full memo to staff is below:

Hi team,

I’m writing to share the news that I will be leaving Paramount at the end of the month.

Paramount is a place that lives up to its name in every respect — unbeatable storytelling, iconic brands, unforgettable pop culture moments and, above all, the most passionate, intelligent, and fun people anyone could ever dream of working alongside.

In two decades and across multiple roles, I’ve been lucky to work with the very best all around the world. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done together to tell our story, spotlight our creativity, drive the transformation of our business in a time of unprecedented change, and build our culture.

Seemingly every minute I’ve been in this role we’ve had a massive job on our plate — the Viacom/CBS merger and integration, the launch of Paramount+, the rebrand to Paramount Global, and the navigation of the pandemic into the new world of hybrid work, to name just a few. Each of these projects required lock-step collaboration across communications, marketing, creative, events, our partners in Finance, Government Affairs, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Legal, and the Office of Global Inclusion, along with thoughtful engagement of our employees, key stakeholders and communities. We’re a group that can help to launch a streaming service in over 45 countries and plan a Global Community Day that marshals 7,300 employees for 18,000 hours of service in the same breath. Our level of high-stakes, unflappable teamwork is an incredible achievement that I hope you own with pride and carry forward into a new era for the company.

I don’t have to tell you that you’re in great hands with Crystal, Sue, Justin, Cheryl, Stephen, Josh, and Marc. In the interim, MarComms will report into Brian Robbins until the group structure is finalized. I will be with the company through the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition and hopefully get to connect with all of you in the process.

Thank you for everything you’ve done and will continue to do for Paramount, and for all you’ve done for me personally and professionally. I am forever grateful.

With my deepest thanks,

Julia

