Paramount Finds ‘Pet Sematary’ Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic.

“Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which was directed by Mary Lambert and written by King, along with Steven Schneider. Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich wrote the script, and Alexandra Loewy is executive producing for Paramount.

The original “Pet Sematary” was based on the King novel, which follows the travails of a family who moves into a new home next to a cemetery endowed with powers that allow the creatures buried in it to come back from the dead.

The original brought in $57 million on an $11 million budget, which led to a less commercially successful 1992 sequel starring Edward Furlong and Anthony Edwards.

Paramount had been ramping up its director search since the success of “It,” with directors like Sean Carter and “47 Meters Down” helmer Johannes Roberts also meeting to possibly take on the role.

Kolsch and Widmyer first gained notoriety with their 2014 indie horror pic “Starry Eyes,” which caught the eyes of various studio execs and was partly funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The duo is repped by WME.

