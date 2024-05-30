Paramore, Dua Lipa, more celebs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war: 'Cannot support a genocide'

Paramore is speaking out on the ongoing violence in the Israel-Hamas war following a deadly airstrike in the Gaza region over the weekend.

The Grammy-winning rock band took to its Instagram Stories Wednesday to encourage fans to donate to humanitarian relief organizations Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders. The group wrote that it "stand(s) in solidarity with those calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire."

"We do not believe that support for our Palestinian friends and family equals anti-Semitism," the band wrote. "We love our Jewish friends and family and pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages. That being said, we simply cannot support a genocide."

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt the assault. A spokesperson for the Israeli military said Tuesday that a secondary explosion likely sparked a fire that set the tents nearby ablaze, not the initial strike.

The airstrike marks one of the deadliest incidents in the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war, which began in October 2023 when militant group Hamas launched a series of surprise attacks on Israel.

Other stars such as Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and John Legend are lending their voices to the humanitarian crisis.

Dua Lipa urges fans to 'show solidarity with Gaza'

Lipa, who has previously been vocal in her support of a ceasefire, shared an Artists for Ceasefire graphic on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, according to Billboard and Rolling Stone. She included the hashtag "#AllEyesOnRafah" in the post.

"Burning children alive can never be justified," Lipa wrote, per the outlets. "The whole world is mobilizing to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza."

Kehlani criticizes artists not speaking out on Israel-Hamas war

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Kehlani criticized her music industry peers who have refrained from discussing the Israel-Hamas war publicly.

"We don’t sell out shows without A CROWD FULL OF PEOPLE," Kehlani wrote in the post's caption. "The songs don’t chart without PEOPLE. The trends don’t trend without PEOPLE. You don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after seven months of plenty of other atrocities?"

She added: "(I don’t care) about the rollout, the formula, the strategy, the algorithm at this point. I’m begging (YOU) TO BE PEOPLE. BE A (expletive) HUMAN BEING."

Jenna Ortega blasts lack of ceasefire after Rafah airstrike

Following the Rafah airstrike last weekend, Jenna Ortega underscored the importance of a ceasefire by sharing an idyllic photo of what appears to be a Gazan family on Instagram.

"Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered," Ortega wrote Tuesday. "Where is the humanity."

Katy Perry joins call for 'immediate ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas war

On Wednesday, Perry reposted a graphic from the humanitarian aid organization UNICEF on Instagram. The graphic contained a message calling for "an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the senseless killing of children."

"A military besiegement and ground incursion in Rafah, Gaza, poses a catastrophic risk to the children sheltering there," the caption on Perry's repost read. "Many of the children camped in Rafah have been displaced multiple times and have lost homes, parents and loved ones. Thousands are injured, malnourished, traumatized or living with disabilities.

"They must be protected, along with the few remaining basic services and infrastructure they need to survive."

Bella Hadid pays homage to Palestinian heritage, calls attention to 'genocide' in Gaza

Bella Hadid penned an emotional Instagram post Tuesday, in which she encouraged her fans to stay up to date on the Israel-Hamas conflict and its impact on the Palestinian people.

The post also featured a photo of Hadid wearing a red and white dress that paid homage to the Keffiyeh, a traditional headscarf in Palestinian culture. "While I still have to go to work, even through this horror, to wear our culture makes me a proud Palestinian (and) I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go."

"If you don’t know what’s happening right now in Gaza, watch my stories (and find other accounts leading to Palestinians on the ground) and please educate yourself on the ongoing occupation and genocide that is happening RIGHT NOW in Gaza," Hadid wrote. "Do not be desensitized to the horror that is being endured by the Palestinian people."

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen donate $200K in humanitarian aid

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Legend shared that he and wife Chrissy Teigen each donated $100,000 to Save the Children and are joining the humanitarian relief organization in its demand for a "definitive ceasefire."

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza," Legend wrote. "Children are being killed at a devastating rate, whole families are being wiped out. The worst-case scenario is becoming a reality. Children and their families need more than words, they need action."

He concluded: "There is no alternative. (A ceasefire) is the only way to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance and ensure the release of all remaining hostages."

