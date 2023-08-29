Paramore Back in the Studio

2023 Boston Calling Music Festival - Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore are back at work. On both her personal and the band’s Instagram, the singer posted video and images from their studio session, with Williams confirming on Discord that they are working on new music. “We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too,” wrote Williams. “It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

“Zac Taylor and I just want to get back to making things,” the singer added. “We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

More from Rolling Stone

After being forced to wrap up their North American tour prematurely, due to Williams’ lung infection, the singer also gave fans a health update. “I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f—– from 10 kinds of medication… I’m just happy to be resting more,” Williams wrote.

a message from hayley on Discord ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2jsE8iYcXf — jen (@YELYAHG00N) August 28, 2023

Previously, Williams responded to criticism for postponing shows in order to prioritize her health. On Discord, she wrote: “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape. Even in my 20’s I benefitted from the constant movement. It was a perfect distraction from relational issues and my own mind. At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older … It’s quite a lot to leave behind.”

Paramore played over 30 shows in North America this year. The This Is Why tour is scheduled to resume with six performances in Australia and New Zealand beginning in November.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.