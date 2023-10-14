Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys Will Rock Out at ALTer Ego 2024

The alternative rock girlies are about to have a night to remember.

iHeartRadio announced the return of ALTer EGO for 2024 with Paramore, the 1975, and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the biggest performers. The concert will take place on Jan. 13 at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Also performing at the concert are bands such as the Black Keys, Sum 41, Bush, Yellowcard, Lovelytheband, and the Last Dinner Party.

“Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event,” said Woody of The Woody Show, who’ll host the event. “My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing.”

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale for Capitol One cardholders on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. P.T., while general on-sale tickets go on sale on Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. P.T.

“We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than with our seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego,” added Lisa Worden, VP of rock and alternative for iHeartMedia. “Representing all genres across Alternative and Rock we bring together the hottest artists for one incredible night. We’re beyond thrilled to bring the show to the Honda Center for the first time!”

The show has historically been held at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. This year’s event was headlined by Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Muse, Jack White, Fall Out Boy, and Phoenix. And in 2022, Coldplay, Maneskin, Imagine Dragons, and Willow Smith played.

