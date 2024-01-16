‘Paradise is Burning’ Wins Best Film at Swedish Film Awards

Mika Gustafson’s social drama Paris Is Burning has won the top prize for best film at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden’s top film honors.

The feature, which premiered in Venice’s Horizons section this year, follows three sisters who left to their own devices by their absent mother, live a life of anarchic freedom. But when social services come calling, the oldest has to find someone to impersonate their mum to avoid being shipped off to foster care. It was picked as the best Swedish film of the past year at the Guldbagge Awards ceremony in Stockholm on Monday night. Paris is Burning also scooped the Guldbagge for best set design for Catharina Nyqvist Ehrnrooth.

But the night’s big winner was Axel Petersén’s Shame on Dry Land. The neo-noir set in the world of online gamblers picked up 7 Guldbagge awards, including for best director and best actor for lead Joel Spira, as well as taking most of the technical honors. The feature, which premiered in Toronto, was not nominated in the best film category.

Best actress honors went to Marall Nasiri for her starring role in Opponent, Milad Alami’s drama about a family who flee Iran for Northern Sweden. Lukas Moodysson picked up the best screenplay prize for his script to Together 99, a sequel to his 2000 crossover hit Together about life in a Swedish commune. Together 99 also won best supporting actress for co-star Anja Lundqvist.

Full list of the 2023 Guldbagge Awards below.

BEST FILM

Paradise is Burning

Producer: Nima Yousefi

BEST DIRECTOR

Axel Petersén

for Shame On Dry Land

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Marall Nasiri

for Maryam in Opponent

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Joel Spira

for Dimman in Shame On Dry Land

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Anja Lundqvist

for Lena in Together 99

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Christopher Wagelin

for Fredrik in Shame On Dry Land

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lukas Moodysson

for Together 99

BEST EDITING

Robert Krantz

for Shame On Dry Land

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Josua Enblom

for Shame On Dry Land

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Andreas Franck

for Shame On Dry Land

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Baba Stiltz

for Shame On Dry Land

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Nora Berecoechea and Stefan Rycken

for The Abyss

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Karen Fabritius Gram and Pierre Vienings

for Hammarskjöld

BEST SET DESIGN

Catharina Nyqvist Ehrnrooth

for Paradise is Burning

BEST MAKEUP

Tove Jansson, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

for The Conference

BEST SHORT FILM

Leila

Directed by Fariba Haidari

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

The Gullspång Miracle

Directed by Maria Fredriksson

THE GULDBAGGE AUDIENCE AWARD

Beck – Inferno

Produced by Francy Suntinger

GULLSPIRA – for extraordinary contributions in films for children

Inger Nilsson, actress

THE AWARD OF HONOUR (HEDERSGULDBAGGEN)

Marie Göranzon, actress

