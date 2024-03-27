Parachute’s Best Homeware Is Up to 75% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their nearly daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you: the luxe bedding and home accessories brand is putting on a Warehouse Sale in celebration of spring, with discounts up to 75% off.

The sale runs from March 27 at 9 p.m. through Apr. 1 at 12 a.m. PT, and the deals cut a swath through every home-related category, from linen duvet covers to their bestselling waffle robe. Add your favorite items to cart and enjoy an automatic, extra 20% off on sale items — no promo code necessary. These are the best Parachute deals we’ve seen since Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Look through some of the best items from Parachute’s Warehouse Sale below:

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover (36% Off)

An instant update that’ll keep you comfy; this cover looks as good as it feels. Crafted in Portugal from 100% cotton – Parachute’s exceptionally cozy brushed cotton fabric has a buttery soft finish, just like your favorite lived-in shirt.

$140.80 $220 36% off

Buy Now: linen duvet cover

Waffle Robe (44% Off)

parachute home robe sale

Wrap yourself in this ultra-soft and lightweight waffle robe, inspired by some of the most luxe spas. The simple wraparound features two hip pockets, a folded collar and secure waist tie.

$72 $129 44% off

Buy Now: waffle robe

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt (44% Off)

‘Tis the season for swapping heavy comforters with lightweight quilts. Add this cloud cotton quilt, stuffed with an insulating polyester fill, as your cover alternative for the warmer months.

$161.60 $289 44% off

Buy Now: cloud cotton qulit

Organic Soft Stitch Sham Set (44% Off)

This refined and casually sophisticated sham set features rich allover texture, a hand-stitched look and soft touch. Plus, they’re crafted from fine organic cotton and a completely recycled polyester fill, making them sustainable pieces to cozy up with for years to come.

$44 $79 44% off

Buy Now: soft stitch sham set

