'Papa Pumpkin' Christopher Walken Crashes Joe Biden's Halloween In 'SNL' Cold Open

Christopher Walken got in the Halloween spirit as he tried to liven up the holiday with a sternly read poem for President Joe Biden (played by Mikey Day ) in the “SNL” cold open.

The Oscar-winning actor, who made a surprise appearance on the NBC comedy sketch show this weekend, declared that he entered through “the toilet” before barging into the Oval Office as the president sought someone to explain the “true meaning” of Halloween.

“I’m the spirit of Halloween, the ghost of all hallows past. In South America, they call me ‘Papa Pumpkin,’” Walken proclaimed before adding, “I don’t know, maybe, I’ve never been.”

Walken, who joked that you can’t spell Halloween without “hallo,” went on to ask Biden if he could recite a poem for him.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat,” Walken said before Biden interrupted him.

″Oh, wow, OK, yeah, that’s very nice,” Biden replied.

“I’m not done – If you don’t, I don’t care, I’ll pull down your underwear,” Walken continued.

“OK, well, I think that’s just a crime,” Biden reacted.

“Not on Halloween. Not when Papa Pumpkin’s in town. Now c’mon, let me smell those feet,” Walken said.

The actor’s cameo arrived after Day’s Biden slowly hung up Halloween decorations in the bit and joked that what appeared to be a zombie-like decoration in the Oval Office was “an arm” that his dog Commander ripped off a Secret Service agent, a nod to the biting incidents involving the canine.

You can peep more of the “Saturday Night Live” cold open in the clip below.

