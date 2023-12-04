Panasonic’s Stormtrooper-Inspired Electric Shaver Is On Sale for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



With the holidays quickly coming up, getting the Star Wars fan a geeky gift is easier said than done. However, there’s A New Hope for you yet: Panasonic joined forces with Lucasfilm on special-edition Panasonic Star Wars Stormtrooper ARC3 that’s on sale at its lowest price ever for the holidays.

Only $125 (reg. $150) at Amazon, the Panasonic Star Wars Stormtrooper ARC3 three-blade electric shaver is ideal for both wet and dry shaving, while its premium nano-polished blades and foils leave faces smoother than a Stormtrooper’s helmet. In fact, it’s so geeky that its packaging and instructions come in Aurebesh, a written language used to transcribe Galactic Basic Standard — which is the most spoken language in the Star Wars universe.



In addition, its white and black Stormtrooper-inspired design makes it look like the iconic armor from the Skywalker Saga and beyond. The shaver even has the Galactic Empire symbol on its handle.

Meanwhile, the three-blade system is made from tough Japanese stainless steel, while its powerful linear motor vibrates and cuts facial hair and stubble seamlessly and quickly for a speedy, close and smooth shave. It’s waterproof too, so feel free to use it under running water, in the shower, or with shaving cream or gel. The shaver can also be used on dry skin without irritation. It even has a pop-up trimmer on its rear for detailing and shaping sideburns, mustaches and beards.



The Star Wars x Panasonic electric shaver has a battery life of up to 45 minutes, while its quick charge settings get one minute of shaving for just three minutes of charging time. This is perfect for those in a rush, but still want to look their best for the day ahead.



At nearly 20 percent off and its all-time lowest price ever, the Special Edition Panasonic Star Wars Stormtrooper ARC3 Three-Blade Shaver is best for anyone who wants a powerful, fast and comfortable shave — especially if they’re a Star Wars fan.

