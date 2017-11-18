Pamela Anderson: I shouted ‘I believe in love’ when facing Hollywood harassers

The actress said she would storm off back to Canada.

Pamela Anderson has said she stormed off shouting “I believe in love” when she was confronted by sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The former Baywatch star said she believes her naivety helped her escape compromising situations.

She told The Times Magazine: “I would be like ‘you want me to do what?’ Then I’d say ‘oh my God, you’re the worst thing that people say about this industry and I’m going back to Canada’.

“I would storm off and shout ‘I believe in love!’ And slam the door.”

Anderson claimed that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein told her she would never work again after she refused to work with a dog on one of his films.

Harvey Weinstein told Pamela Anderson she would never work again after she refused to work with a dog on one of his films, she claimed

She recounted: “He wanted me to play Invisible Girl on Superhero Movie. But they wanted me to work with an actual dog. I said ‘I won’t work with animals in a film’.

“And he said ‘we’re just going to put the dog there. What’s the problem?’ And I said ‘No. Put an X on the floor. I am talking to an invisible dog. Why do we need any actual dog?’

“And he was so mean. He called me back and shouted ‘you’re Pamela Anderson, you’re lucky I’m even putting you in this f****** film. You’re never going to work in this f****** industry again, you son of a f****** bitch.’

“He’s so intense. I’ve never been talked to that way by anybody. Not even by a boyfriend. He was really intimidating. And I did it. But I did it without the dog.”