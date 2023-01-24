Pamela Anderson says she has 'no ill will' toward Tim Allen after he denies alleged 'Home Improvement' flashing

Pamela Anderson's book and documentary are available Jan. 31. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tim Allen shot down Pamela Anderson's story, published in her upcoming book, Love, Pamela, that he flashed her on her first day working on Home Improvement.

"No, it never happened," he said Monday in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. "I would never do such a thing."

Soon afterwards, Anderson gave her own comment on the matter to Vanity Fair, insisting that her account is correct: "This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened."

Anderson appeared on 23 episodes of the ABC sitcom in 1991 and 1992, following her stint as a Playboy model.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she writes. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Actors Tim Allen, Richard Karn and Pamela Anderson appear on "Home Improvement" in 1992. (Photo: Jerry Fitzgerald/Touchstone Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Love, Pamela, doesn't come out until Jan. 31, but it's already making headlines, and not just the story about Allen. For one thing, Anderson writes that Sylvester Stallone offered her a condo and a Porsche and asked her to be his No. 1 girl. (Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Stallone for comment.) She, of course, takes a deep dive into her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, including her perspective on the release of their sex tape, which is in stark contrast to the version captured in last year's Hulu series Pam and Tommy, which Anderson has openly criticized.

The release of Anderson's book coincides with a companion Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.