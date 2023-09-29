Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Pamela Anderson knows that barefaced is beautiful.

The “Baywatch” star shined in a stripped-back version of her look while attending the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Anderson wore a sleeveless yellow dress and a color-coordinated bag from the brand, with neutral heels.

She paired the look with simple studs and a necklace, and wore her wavy, iconic blonde hair down.

Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Anderson pictured during a fashion week appearance in Paris, France.

Anderson has rocked similarly fresh-faced looks at other fashion shows recently, including The Row’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday and at the Proenza Schouler show earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.

Anderson attends The Row runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.

Sofia Richie and Pamela Anderson at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 Ready To Wear show on Sep. 9 in New York.

The actor regularly went makeup-free in her documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” and has spoken about why she’s scaled back her signature look.

Anderson told Elle Magazine in August that she decided to forgo her typical look after she lost her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to breast cancer.

“She was the best,” Anderson told the outlet of her close friend. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Anderson described the experience of being makeup-free as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite [of] what everyone’s doing,” she added.

