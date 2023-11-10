Palm Desert High School Foundation hosted its first live gala Oct. 26 at the Acrisure Arena to raise funds for college and career readiness. At the sold-out event — the first since the pandemic — parents, teachers, community members and local dignitaries gathered to have a fun evening and support the school. Five of the organization’s past presidents, including Palm Desert council member Jan Harnik, attended the event.

PDHS Foundation Board members are passionate about providing more assistance to students with college applications, a process that seems to get more complex and costly every year. Students who are pursing alternatives to traditional college educations will also benefit from services the foundation's funding can provide.

Heather Wong, a local business woman, parent and PDHS Foundation's president, is exited about the community’s overwhelming response and support.

The PDHS Foundation has been a vital funding source for Palm Desert High School since its inception in 1986. The original funding project for the foundation was helping to finish Aztec Stadium. Since then, nonprofit has provided grants for teachers, funded the on-campus recording studio, started the film academy career pathway, purchased educational software for teachers and supported many other student-focused school enhancements. Most recently, the foundation invested $50,000 in a new sound system for the gym and added misters to cool the outdoor cafeteria on campus.

Gillian Van Guilder, outgoing PDHS president, was pleased with the attendance. “It’s amazing to me that five of our past presidents came to the gala," she said. “What a strong show of support for our community and high school.”

Nancy Brier is a writer and entrepreneur. She served as president of the PDHS Foundation in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert High School Foundation hosts first live gala since COVID