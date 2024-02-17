Palm Beach Society: Reception honoring donors kicks off signature anti-hunger fundraiser

The most generous donors to the Palm Beach County Food Bank's Empty Bowls project were honored at a thank-you cocktail reception.

The reception took place Jan.18 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, which, with generous support from the community, has underwritten the Empty Bowls event since its inception.

The night included cocktails, hors, music and remarks from Jamie Kendall, CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

“Palm Beach is what started the trifecta of our Empty Bowls events throughout the county,” said Kendall. “The generous spirit of this event is a recipe for success and has led so many people to donate their time and resources to support the 1 in 11 hungry neighbors in our area."

Amy Sullivan and Johanna Reyers are chairwomen of the 11th annual Empty Bowls event, which takes place Feb. 23 at the church.

Michael Dobies is chairman.

Attendees will share a basic meal of freshly baked bread from Old School Bakery, signature soups donated by local chefs, water, and a bake sale, all served by community leaders and local celebrities.

Bethesda-by-the-Sea underwrites the event in its entirety so that every dollar raised to attend the event directly supports the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

“You know you're fortunate when you can go grocery shopping without a budget,” said Reyers. “Everyone should be able to eat a substantial meal, and it’s our role to help those in need because we can. Our access to a meal should never be taken for granted and it should be an obvious call to action to support those who are in difficult circumstances.”

The Palm Beach County Food Bank procures food from grocery stores, farmers, food distributors, wholesalers, and other sources for almost 200 local community partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens and residential housing programs.

The food bank's programs reach families, children, and seniors, and connect those in need to available benefits and resources. Partner agencies distribute the products received, including culturally appropriate food and necessities like paper towels and diapers. This process ensures families have access to food when they need it most.

To purchase a ticket visit pbcfoodbank.org/emptybowlspalmbeach. For more information, call 561-670-2518.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Reception honoring major donors kicks off Empty Bowls Palm Beach event