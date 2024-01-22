Palm Beach Society: Puttin' on the dog creates a merry Christmas for the shelter animals

It's pretty hard to resist a freshly washed-and-fluffed fur baby wearing a red ribbon.

Just ask one of the scores — although after a half-century of galas, it might be closer to hundreds — of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League supporters who went home from an annual gala with more than just a calendar in their goody bag.

That hasn't changed.

The 52nd annual Christmas Ball took place on Dec. 7 at the Sailfish Club and included the traditional receiving line of beribboned, adoption-ready dogs.

Pauline Pitt was chairwoman for the event, which began with Christmas choristers, cocktails and hor d'oeuvres.

After cocktails, guests heard from Peggy Adams CEO Sue Berry.

"We are so grateful to our supporters, volunteers, and board of directors who continue to help the animals at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League," said Berry. "Those who supported this year's Christmas Ball speak for those without a voice, and there is nothing more special than that during the holiday season."

The night continued with dinner, a cash call and live entertainment.

More than 300 people attended, raising $3 million for the shelter animals.

Proceeds from the sold-out Christmas Ball assist Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches in its mission to to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals; to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals; to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals; and to advocate for animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.

