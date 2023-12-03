Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for Dec. 3, 2023

Editor’s note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Social Calendar are currently being accepted via email only. Please type the information into the body of the email and do not use attachments. Include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send announcements to sdonnelly@pbdailynews.com. Deadline for Sunday publication is noon Tuesday.

Heather and Patrick Henry at the 2022 Soiree to benefit the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults. This year's event takes place tonight at Club Colette.

Dec. 3

The Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults: Annual Soirée; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Heather T. Henry, chairwoman; Soraya and Peter Geisler, co-chairs. By invitation.

Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach: 60th anniversary gala; 5:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 190 N. County Road. Cocktail attire. Jami Leeson Huber, chairwoman. 561-832-0804

Dec. 5

New Hope Charities: 29th annual Holiday Bazaar; 7 p.m. at the Beach Club. Lillian Fanjul and Lillian M. Azqueta, chairwomen; Andres and Catherine Fanjul, honorary chairs. 561-366-5093.

Cleveland Clinic Florida: Ask the Experts Luncheon; 11:30 a.m., Café Boulud, Palm Beach. By invitation.

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc.: Tree-Lighting Celebration at the Sailfish Club. Karen Fischer, chairwoman; Nancy Kyle, co-chairwoman. 561-253-1361, ext. 1390.

Dec. 6

St. Edward Church: Christmas Dinner Dance; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Craig and Jo Anne Burkholder, chairman and chairwoman. By invitation.

Dec. 7

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: 52nd Annual Christmas Ball; 7 p.m. at the Sailfish Club, Pauline Pitt, chairwoman. By invitation.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: Trustees reception; 6:30 p.m. at the museum. By invitation.

Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: Annual Council of 100 Holiday Dinner with guest speaker Buzzy Krongard; 6:30. p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

Place of Hope: ''Light in the Shadows'' inaugural luncheon to fight human trafficking; 11 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Jill Gallagher and Jordan Brown, chairwomen. By invitation.

Dec. 8

Lighthouse Guild: Annual holiday tea celebrating Visionary Evening honorees Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Beth DeWoody and Firooz Zahedi; 3 p.m. at the home of Jackie Weld Drake. By invitation.

Dec. 9

First Serve: Inaugural Pro-Am gala; 6:30 p.m. at The Beach Club.

Dec. 10

Compass LGBTQ: 21st annual Cocktails for Compass; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. By invitation.

Julie Seaver and Bill Bone at the 2022 Cocktails for Compass. This event will take place Dec. 10.

Safe Haven for Newborns: Sixth annual Holiday Cabaret Lunch honoring Barbara and Jack Nicklaus; 11:30 a.m. at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Lexye Aversa, chairwoman; Erika Rizzuto, Philip Nicozisis and Tikky Nicozisis; honorary chairs.

Dec. 11

The Society of the Four Arts: Major donors reception and terrace dinner; at the Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Dec. 13

Palm Beach Civic Association: Holiday party at The Breakers.

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County: Reception and Neha Dani preview; 6 p.m. in the Florida Room at The Colony Hotel. Tricia Quick, Maribel Alvarez and Shari Liu Fellows, chairwomen. By invitation only.

Dec. 14

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach: Caritas Dei Bishop's Gala kickoff reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. Marietta Muiña McNulty, honorary chairwoman; Amy Acierno and Karmita Gusmano, chairwomen; James Borynack, honorary chairman. By invitation.

Dec. 15

MorseLife Health System: 40th Anniversary Celebration; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Sondra Mack, chairwoman; David S. Mack, chairman. Terri Sriberg, honorary chairwoman; Donald M. Ephraim, honorary chairman. By invitation.

Dec. 16

Salvation Army of Palm Beach County: "Christmas in Paradise" at the Beach Club. 561-686-3530.

Dec. 18

Promise Fund of Florida: Annual Pink Tie Guy cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at the home of Nancy Brinker. Julie Fisher Cummings, Paulette Koch, Diane Sculley and Laurie Silvers, chairwomen. By invitation

2024

Jan. 4

Palm Beach Symphony: 50th anniversary kickoff reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jan. 6

American Red Cross: The 63rd International Red Cross Ball; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Charles and Amanda Schumacher, chairman and charwoman. 561-851-3439.

Claire Levine and Sheila Engelstein at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County King David Society dinner in January 2020. The 2024 dinner is set for Jan. 8 at the Four Seasons.

Jan. 8

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: Kickoff reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County: King David Society kickoff at the Four Seasons Resort. Jill Bernstein, chairwoman; Jay Bernstein, chairman. 561-242-6631

Jan. 9

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: Women's Guild "Eye Know You’ll Love This" brunch; 11:30 a.m. at Café Boulud. By invitation.

Jan. 10

Urban Wildlife Refuge Project South Florida: “Wild About Wildlife” reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Gallery. Danielle Moore, honorary chairwoman; James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui, honorary chairmen. By invitation

Jan. 11

Brigham and Women’s Hospital: Annual dinner and speaker program on “Moving Forward: Advances in Stroke Care”; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

Jan. 12

Glades Academy/Everglades Prep: "An Evening of Great Expectations" at Café Boulud. By invitation.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: Gala kickoff; 5:30 p.m. at Lugano Diamonds, 125 Worth Ave. Kristen Lambert, chairwoman; William Meyer and David Lambert, chairmen. By invitation.

Jan. 13

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: 18th Annual Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue Ball honoring Michael Belisle and Linda Gary; 6:30 p.m. at the Mar-a-Lago Club. John and Amy Phelan, chairman and chairwoman; Jeff and Nicola Marcus, honorary chairman and chairwoman. 561-820-8118

Jan. 16

Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation: Insights VI reception and exhibit opening; at the John H. Surovek Gallery in Via Parigi. Daniel and Denise Hanley, chairman and chairwoman; Lore Dodge and Frances Fisher, honorary chairwomen. 888-944-4408

Jan. 17

The American Friends of Belvoir Castle: Reception and preview of Charles Neal exhibit; 6:30 p.m. at Findlay Gallery. Major donors dinner; 8 p.m. on the terrace. Both, by invitation.

Hope for Depression Research Foundation: Palm Beach Race of Hope junior committee cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at the home of Audrey Gruss. By invitation.

Jan 22

Planned Parenthood: Palm Beach Dinner Dance; 7 p.m. at Club Colette.

Jan. 23

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach: Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala 40th anniversary celebration. 7 p.m., The Breakers.

Jan. 24

American Friends of British Art: Reception at the home of Gaye and Jim Engel. By invitation.

H.O.W. *(Hearing the Ovarian cancer Whisper): "Time is of the Essence" Luncheon and fashion show by Dennis Basso; 11:30 a.m. at the Sailfish Club. Andrea Stark, Eddy Taylor and Christine Schott, chairwomen. 561-406-2109

Jan. 25

Lighthouse Guild: Kickoff cocktail reception for the Annual Visionary Dinner honoring Maestro Gerard Schwartz, Beth Rudin deWoody and Firooz Zahedi; 6 p.m. at Findlay Gallery. By invitation

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: Reception and preview of the winter exhibit, "Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau;" 6:30 p.m. at the museum. By invitation.

Jan. 26

Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society: Journey to Africa gala; 7 p.m. at the home of Michele and Howard Kessler. Deborah Dauman and Hilary Geary Ross, chairwoman; Thomas C. Quick, honorary chairman; Michele Kessler, honorary chairwoman. By invitation.

Jan. 31

Hope For Depression Research Foundation: Palm Beach Race of Hope committee kickoff reception and dinner; 6 p.m. at Le Bilboquet. Audrey Gruss, chairwoman. By invitation.

Feb. 1

Curetivity: The Golden Rose annual dinner dance at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Katherine Limbaugh, honorary chairwomen; Dr. Peter and Stephanie Lamelas, chairman and chairwoman. By invitation.

Feb. 2

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 43rd annual Winter Ball gala at The Breakers.

Feb. 3

St. Ann Place Outreach Center: The Versailles Ball dinner dance; 6:30 p.m. at the Sailfish Club. Virginia Gildea, honorary chairwoman; Joseph and Max McNamara, honorary chairmen.

Opportunity Early Childhood Education & Family Center: "An Evening in Côte d'Azur" at a private Palm Beach residence. Julie Ford, Kelly Pohrer and Devon Roush, chairwomen. By invitation.

Feb. 4

Darbster Rescue: Fifth annual Fur Ball at Club Colette. Jacqui Michel, Patricia Quick, Hope Geier Smith and Laura Moore Tanne, chairwomen.

Piotr Beczala, operatic tenor, and David Walker, general director of the Palm Beach Opera, at the opera company's 2023 Gala at The Breakers.

Feb. 5

Palm Beach Opera: Gala at The Breakers Palm Beach.

Feb. 6

Center for Creative Education: 30th anniversary kickoff reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. Pauline Pitt, chairwoman. By invitation.

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County: H. Irwin Levy Founders Event; 4:30 p.m. in Palm Beach. Richard A. Friedman, Peter May and Jonathan Tisch, chairmen. 561-242-6668.

Feb. 7

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope: 2024 Shop the Day Away Luncheon with keynote speaker Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; 10 a.m. at The Breakers. Arlette Gordon, chairwoman; Joseph and Max McNamara, chairmen. 561-215-7360

National Wildlife Refuge Association: "Wild About Wildlife" reception; 6 p.m. at the home of Mayor Danielle Moore. James Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui, honorary chairmen; Danielle Moore, honorary chairwoman. By invitation.

St. Edward Guild: Annual Valentine's Luncheon and Fashion Show; 11 a.m. at The Beach Club. Priscilla Schmeelk and Michele Manolis, chairwomen. By invitation.

Feb. 8

Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews: Annual Fellowship Dinner honoring Randolph Award winner William A. "Bill" Meyer; 6:30 p.m. at The Beach Club. Sylvia James and Debora Weinstein, chairwomen. 561-833-6150.

Feb. 10

The American Friends of Belvoir Castle: Inaugural gala; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. David J. Newton and James R. Borynack, chairmen; The Duke and Duchess of Rutland, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County: ''The Palm Beach Picnic''; 11 a.m. at the Royal Poinciana Plaza. Farrah Scott, chairwoman; Collin Adams, chairman. 561-762-9351.

Feb. 12

Ballet Palm Beach: “Venetian Masquerade” gala; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Brandie Herbst and Erin McGould, chairwomen; Anka Palitz, honorary chairwoman.

Feb. 13

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation: Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Breakers.

Feb. 15

American Heart Association: Palm Beach Heart Ball, the association's centennial celebration. 561-697-6609

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter luncheon with guest speaker Trudy Coxe of the Preservation Society of Newport County; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette. Jill Davis, regent. 540-295-0902

The Hanley Foundation: Palm Beach Dinner; 6 p.m. at the Sailfish Club of Florida. Elizabeth Matthews, chairwoman; Chip James, chairman. 561-268-2355.

Feb. 16

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: Kravis Center Gala; 5:30 p.m. Kristen Lambert, chairwoman; William Meyer and David Lambert, chairmen. 561-651-4320.

Feb. 17

The Everglades Foundation: Annual "ForEverglades" Palm Beach benefit; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Sonia Jones and Sue Hostetler Wrigley, chairwomen; Paul Tudor Jones and Beau Wrigley, chairmen. By invitation.

Feb. 20

Palm Beach Atlantic University: 2024 Women of Distinction Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Breakers.

Tiffany Isaacs and Whitney Hesse at the Old Bags Luncheon benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County at The Breakers in February 2022. The 2024 luncheon is set for Feb. 21.

Feb. 21

Center for Family Services: 25th annual Old Bags Luncheon with guest speaker Martha Stewart; at The Breakers. Fernando Wong and Tim Johnson, chairmen. By invitation.

FoundCare: À Votre Santé, 6:30 p.m. at The Mandel Recreation Center 561.346.3465.

Feb. 23

Palm Beach County Food Bank: 11th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach; 11 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. Amy Sullivan and Johanna Reyes; chairwomen. 561-670-2518.

The Society of the Four Arts: Dinner dance; 7 p.m. at the Society of the Four Arts Garden. By invitation

Feb. 24

The Society of the Four Arts: Contemporaries gala; 7 p.m. at the Society of the Four Arts Garden. By invitation

Cleveland Clinic Florida: Annual Florida Ball; 7 pm at The Breakers. 954-659-6238

Feb. 26

The Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation: 24th annual Luncheon and Naeem Khan fashion show; 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers. Beth Neuhoff, Suzanne Niedland, and Vera Serrano, honorary chairwomen. 561-655-9655

Lighthouse Guild: Annual Visionary Dinner honoring Maestro Gerard Schwartz, Beth DeWoody and Firooz Zahedi; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. 212-769-6307

Feb. 27

HealthCorps: 'Cocktails at Sunset ' at the home of Dr. Mehmet Oz. By invitation.

Feb. 28

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: Lunch & Learn; noon at Club Colette. 561-515-1527.

Feb. 29

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation: Hospice Evening 2024 at The Breakers. Mark W. Cook , chairman; Karyn Lamb, chairwoman; Jackie and Beau Breckenridge, honorary chairs. 561-832-8585.

March 1

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: Annual dinner dance; 7 p.m. at Bradley Park. Betsy Shiverick and Electra Toub, chairwomen. By invitation.

March 2

Jupiter Medical Center Foundation: 47th annual Black Tie Ball; 6:30 p.m. at The Breakers. Joe and Patsy Petri, chairman and chairwoman; Jeffrey and Lee Ann Alderton, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. 561-263-3712.

amfAR: Third annual Palm Beach Gala at the home of James and Lisa Fayne Cohen. By invitation.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF): Just Cure It! gala; at the Four Seasons Palm Beach.

March 3

American Humane: Sixth annual Pups4Patriots Dinner Dance; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. 561-537-5887.

March 4

Center for Creative Education: Annual Spring Dinner Celebrating 30 Years; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Pauline Pitt, chairwoman; Milly Park, honorary chairwoman; Patrick Park, honorary chairman. By invitation

March 5

Children’s Home Society of Florida: Spring Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Colony. Tere Borgia, chairwoman; Kathy Leone and Wendy Roberts, honorary chairwomen. 561-402-0823.

March 6

South Florida PBS: Lifetime Achievement Dinner honoring George T. Elmore; at The Brazilian Court. By invitation.

March 7

American Friends of the Israel Museum: Palm Beach Gala at The Breakers.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/the Jimmy Fund: ''Breakfast with the Doctors'' at the Beach Club. Vicki Loring and Judy Harpel, chairwomen; Arthur Loring and Jim Harpel, chairmen. 561-833-2080.

Michael J. Fox Foundation: "It Will Take All of Us to Cure Parkinson's" luncheon with special guest Jane Pauley; 11:30 am at the Sailfish Club. Marlene Silver and Bonnie Strauss, chairwomen; Martin Silver and Tom Strauss, chairmen.

March 11

Promise Fund of Florida: Annual Major Donor and Awards Dinner at Club Colette. Julie Fisher Cummings, Paulette Koch, Diane Sculley and Laurie Silvers, chairwomen. 561-307-8000.

March 13

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation: Seventh annual "Hope on the Horizon" Palm Beach dinner honoring Nancy Goodes; at The Beach Club. Bonnie Lautenberg and Heidi McWilliams, chairwomen. 212-901-7983

March 17

LIFE (Leaders In Furthering Education): 30th annual Lady in Red Gala with Jay Leno and and Paul Anka; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Lois Pope and Christine Lynn, chairwomen. 561-582-8083.

March 18

The Order of St. John: Reception and dinner at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Palm Beach Civic Association: Annual Awards Breakfast at The Breakers.

Irish Georgian Society: Annual Palm Beach Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Café Boulud. By invitation.

March 20

Palm Beach Opera Guild: – Gala honoring Arlette Gordon; 6:30 pm at the Beach Club. Cathy Jacobson and Ari Rifkin, chairwoman 561-835-7569.

Dr. Edgar and Mrs. Martina Covarrubias at the Lighthouse for the Blind at the Sailfish Club in March. The 2024 annual event is set for March 21 at the Sailfish Club.

March 21

Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches: Third annual EnVision 20/20 Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Sailfish Club. Maria Beaudouin, Page Ferrell and Roshan Massoumi; chairwomen. 561-586-5600.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: Whitehall Society's Mixing It Up reception; 6:30 p.m. at the museum. By invitation.

March 23

American Friends of the Hebrew University: 2024 Palm Beach Scopus Award dinner honoring Lisa and Michael Rome; 7 p.m. at The Four Seasons.

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti: White Hot Night Casino at the Sailfish Club. Louise H. Stephaich, chairwoman. By invitation.

March 25

The Cleveland Orchestra: ''A Night of Celebration for The Cleveland Orchestra''; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. Patrick and Milly Park, chairman and chairwoman; Diann Scaravilli and K.K. Sullivan, co-chairwomen. By invitation.

March 28

American Friends of Magen David Adom: Palm Beach Gala; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Cocktail party; 6 p.m. at The Colony Hotel. Erin Hawthornthwaite, chairwoman; Stephen Hawthornthwaite, chairman. 561-516-0396.

March 29

Israel Tennis & Education Centers: Palm Beach Charity Weekend kickoff reception; 5:30 p.m. at a private residence. By invitation.

April 3

Navy SEAL Foundation/Navy SEAL Museum/Trident House: Sixth biennial Palm Beach Navy SEAL Evening of Tribute; 5:30 p.m at The Breakers. Eliot Hershberg, Michael Kluger and Matthew K. Smith, chairmen. 561-459-6999

April 6

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope: Dance the Night Away Gala; 6 p.m. at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Janet Levy, chairwoman; Joseph and Max McNamara, chairmen. 561-215-7360.

April 8

MorseLife Health System: Annual golf classic awards luncheon; noon at the Flagler Steakhouse. Ed Pantzer, chairman. 561-242-4661.

April 11

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: “Happy Tails" reception and dinner; 6 pm at The Colony. Callie Holt, Emilia Pfeifler, and Stephanie Booth Shafran, co-chairwomen. 561-630-6066

April 15

Town of Palm Beach United Way: Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award Dinner, 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Kimberly Goodwin, Josephine Kalisman and Susan Wright, chairwomen; Bob Wright, chairman. By invitation

April 16

Safeguard Palm Beach: Spring Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. at The Colony. 561-508-3457

April 22

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum: Directors luncheon; noon at the museum. By invitation.

May 2

Town of Palm Beach United Way: Annual meeting; 4 p.m. at The Breakers.

May 9

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter's annual meeting and luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Jill Davis, regent. 540-295-0902

