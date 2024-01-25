Palm Beach chef plans field-to-table 'Outstanding in the Field' meal at Loxahatchee Groves farm

Jason Weiner, executive chief at Almond, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, will set up a field kitchen and create and serve a multicourse, wine-paired meal featuring produce from Holman's Harvest, a farm in Loxahatchee Groves.

For the second time this month, a member of the culinary team at Almond in Palm Beach is set to headline the preparation of a multicourse meal at an area farm.

Almond’s chef de cuisine Brendan Long led a Jan. 22 affair at Kai-Kai Farm in Loxahatchee, and now executive chef Jason Weiner takes center stage Saturday at Holman’s Harvest in Loxahatchee Groves.

The event, called Outstanding in the Field, takes place at 2 p.m. and is aimed at connecting diners with where their fresh produce and other food comes from — farms — while celebrating chefs and others who support farms as they seek to create delicious meals with what farms grow and produce.

Weiner, a farm-to-table dining proponent who has headlined events at Holman’s before, will set up a field kitchen and create and serve a multicourse, wine-paired meal featuring Holman’s Harvest’s finest.

Holman’s is a small family farm owned by Marty and Liza Holman. It focuses on growing salad greens, but also features tropical fruits and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

The event is $375 a person and includes a tour of the farm and a reception before the meal.

To purchase tickets, visit https://outstandinginthefield.com.

For more information about Holman's Harvest, visit www.holmansharvest.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach chef plans field-to-table meal at Loxahatchee Groves farm