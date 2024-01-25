Palm Beach chef plans field-to-table 'Outstanding in the Field' meal at Loxahatchee Groves farm
For the second time this month, a member of the culinary team at Almond in Palm Beach is set to headline the preparation of a multicourse meal at an area farm.
Almond’s chef de cuisine Brendan Long led a Jan. 22 affair at Kai-Kai Farm in Loxahatchee, and now executive chef Jason Weiner takes center stage Saturday at Holman’s Harvest in Loxahatchee Groves.
The event, called Outstanding in the Field, takes place at 2 p.m. and is aimed at connecting diners with where their fresh produce and other food comes from — farms — while celebrating chefs and others who support farms as they seek to create delicious meals with what farms grow and produce.
Weiner, a farm-to-table dining proponent who has headlined events at Holman’s before, will set up a field kitchen and create and serve a multicourse, wine-paired meal featuring Holman’s Harvest’s finest.
Holman’s is a small family farm owned by Marty and Liza Holman. It focuses on growing salad greens, but also features tropical fruits and pasture-raised chicken eggs.
The event is $375 a person and includes a tour of the farm and a reception before the meal.
To purchase tickets, visit https://outstandinginthefield.com.
For more information about Holman's Harvest, visit www.holmansharvest.com
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach chef plans field-to-table meal at Loxahatchee Groves farm