Painting, sculpture exhibit showing at HMA

Nov. 9—HUNTINGTON — Some of its finest works are on show at the Huntington Museum of Art, part of The Daywood Collection: Paintings and Sculptures.

Important paintings by Childe Hassam, Robert Henri, Emil Carlsen, J. Alden Weir, Frank Benson, John Twachtman and Willard Metcalf will be part of the exhibit.

"Fans of The Daywood Collection, selections from which recently returned from a three-year traveling exhibition across the United States, will be happy to see these works back on the walls at the Huntington Museum of Art," HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming, said.

A second exhibit titled The Daywood Collection: Prints & Drawings will be on view at HMA from Nov. 18 through April 14, 2024. This exhibit will include an etching on paper from 1633 by Rembrandt van Rijn titled "Descent from the Cross."

For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.