Paige Spiranac Bemoans 'Double Standard' Facing Women Sports Influencers

In recent years, Paige Spiranac has made a name for herself in the golf world not as a professional player but as an influencer. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model isn't afraid to open up about her relationship with the sport online, including revealing some of the frustrating things she's had to deal with off-camera.

On June 6, Spiranac took to her Instagram Stories to answer follower questions about what it's like working with brands as an influencer—specifically as a golf influencer who, to put it lightly, attracts plenty of male eyes. When asked if she's missed out on any opportunities because of her public image, Spiranac was honest with her answer.

"As we know, golf is a conservative industry and sometimes my brand doesn't align with what they're looking for, and that is totally OK," she stated plainly. "Where it's a little bit difficult is that I am the product, so you can't take it personally if a brand doesn't want to work with you, because in my case there are brands that I don't want to work with because it doesn't align with my community."

"Where I have a problem is when a company will turn to me and say, 'We don't want to work with you because your content is too risqué,' yet they will work with a male creator with actually problematic content," she continued. "My content is not problematic. I just have boobs and I like to be sexy, and that makes people uncomfortable. So it feels like there is a double standard sometimes about what is acceptable and what is not."

It's a problem that mirrors many issues women face today regardless of occupation.