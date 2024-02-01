Page Turners: Beaver & Ellwood City area sci-fi authors get published

(Page Turners takes a periodic look at new book releases from authors with Beaver Valley ties.)

"The World He Once Knew"

-- by Micah Castle

The Ellwood City area author's new sci-fi/horror fiction novel came out on Fedowar Press on Jan. 26.

Set in the distant future where the deceased's consciousness can be bought and uploaded and forced into labor, here's the author's plot synopsis: "Jay has been uploaded into a new body to investigate why the transporter ship Candlemass went dark 14 days ago. After the ship's owner gives him the rundown of the assignment, he's quickly ushered on board. In the halls of the derelict vessel, Jay discovers black sludge coating the inner hull, leading him to a container in the Cargo Bay. If only he could have stopped there ..."

The 190-page story is available in paperback ($11.99) and e-book ($3.99) at fedowarpress.com and geni.us/twhok.

"Project Blackworm"

-- by Julian Michael Carver

Carver, the pen name for Beaver author Joey Kelly, wrote this story that appears in the new science-fiction/fantasy anthology "Weird World War: China" by Baen Books, one of the world's top publishers of military science fiction.

A Scribe Award-nominated author, and 2013 Art Institute of Pittsburgh graduate, Carver appears alongside esteemed authors like Larry Correia and David Drake in imagining what would happen if the United States went to war with the People’s Republic of China.

"Weird World War: China" and Carver's story are at Amazon.com.

