Padma Lakshmi’s Fourth of July dessert has political message: ‘Close the camps’

Padma Lakshmi cooked up a little some political for her Fourth of July festivities.

The Top Chef host shared a photo of a patriotic red, white and blue dessert that she made. Within the flag crust top, she spelled out: “Close the camps,” referring to the immigration camps along the southern border.

Lakshmi wrote that while people were celebrating the U.S. holiday — including at Trump’s event, which cost millions, “There are refugee families legally seeking asylum in this country being detained and forced to sleep on concrete floors with aluminum blankets and no medical care.” She called it a “stain on our nation” and called for Americans “to do something now.”

She pointed her followers to the U.S. House of Representatives directory and urged them to contact theirs and object to the inhumane conditions.

In her stories, Lakshmi shared videos, including showing her 9-year-old daughter, Krishna, the finished patriotic pie and talked about its significance.

The star’s post was shared by many other celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps and Rachel Brosnahan.

Philipps wrote, “I'll say it once more; SEEKING ASYLUM IS NOT ILLEGAL. I will be calling my reps tomorrow and I hope you join me.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress wrote that she couldn’t “stop thinking about all the men, women and children asylum seekers who will spend today — a day celebrating our American freedoms — in overcrowded camps with scarce resources, far from home, scared and uncertain about what tomorrow holds.” Brosnahan said she’ll be donating to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) “in honor of the America I wish we were and still believe we can be.”

Some of the other reposts:

Lakshmi’s political crisp inspired some other desserts, which were shared with her on social media:

thanks for your inspiration today and everyday. looking forward to going to the BBQ now. pic.twitter.com/aBDaHMzuQv — karyn spencer (@KarynSpencer) July 4, 2019

