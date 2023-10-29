Padma Lakshmi Makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo In Cooking Competition Skit

Saturday Night Live has continued this season’s tradition of high-profile cameos in every episode. Tonight’s surprise guests included Christopher Walken in the Cold Open and Padma Lakshmi in a skit set at a cooking competition show in the vein of Top Chef , which Lakshmi hoisted for 19 seasons.

The SNL show, Chef Showdown, features “Two Chefs, One Cuisine, One Winner.”

More from Deadline

The two chefs are played by SNL‘s Ego Nwodim and host Nate Bargatze. As the host, played by Heidi Garner, says in her opening, their showdown followed “an emotional week,” in which “we visited the oldest Black church in Georgia where we learned the origins of soul food in preparation for the soul food challenge.”

What transpires defies expectations — and preconceptions — to the shock of the judges and Lakshmi, who has the awkward task of handing out prizes. You can watch the sketch above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.