Padma Lakshmi Makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo In Cooking Competition Skit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Saturday Night Live has continued this season’s tradition of high-profile cameos in every episode. Tonight’s surprise guests included Christopher Walken in the Cold Open and in a skit set at a cooking competition show in the vein of , which Lakshmi hoisted for 19 seasons.
The SNL show, Chef Showdown, features “Two Chefs, One Cuisine, One Winner.”
More from Deadline
Timothée Chalamet To Return As Host Of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Hallmark Movies Get Halloween Makeover In 'Saturday Night Live' Spoof
The two chefs are played by SNL‘s Ego Nwodim and host Nate Bargatze. As the host, played by Heidi Garner, says in her opening, their showdown followed “an emotional week,” in which “we visited the oldest Black church in Georgia where we learned the origins of soul food in preparation for the soul food challenge.”
What transpires defies expectations — and preconceptions — to the shock of the judges and Lakshmi, who has the awkward task of handing out prizes. You can watch the sketch above.
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
2024 Presidential Election Debate Schedule: Dates, Times, Who'll Be There And Who Won't
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.