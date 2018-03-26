Paddy Considine backs call for 'inclusion riders' in the UK film industry (exclusive)

Journeyman director Paddy Considine has echoed Frances McDormand’s battle cry for “inclusion riders” in the film industry, saying equality on film sets should be “all-encompassing”.

Talking to Yahoo Movies about the release of his second film as a director, the Midlands-born filmmaker said, “This thing should be all-encompassing. I don’t understand why it isn’t that way really.

“I just like to work with creative people, and I don’t care if they’re male or female, or whatever race they are, I just want to work with really, really cool people.”

McDormand brought the concept of “inclusion riders” into the public consciousness when she mentioned them during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars. An “inclusion rider” is a clause that an actor or filmmaker can insist be inserted in their contract that requires cast and crew on a film to meet a certain level of diversity.

Michael B Jordan, Paul Feig, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just some of the leading names in the film industry who have pledged to adopt the rider on future projects.

44-year-old Considine already has pretty good track record of working with female filmmakers on his two self-directed features Tyrannosaur and Journeyman. Italian-Canadian Pia Di Ciaula edited both films, and there are many female heads of departments working behind the scenes too.

Journeyman, which Considine also wrote and stars in, tells the story of Matty Burton, a boxer who must battles for his life after suffering a serious brain injury in his final fight. It arrives in cinemas on Friday, 30 March.

