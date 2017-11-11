Paddington, and our other 10 favourite big screen bears

Everybody’s favourite marmalade-loving, duffle coat-wearing Londoner is back in cinemas, as ‘Paddington 2’ opens. No doubt about it, the late Michael Bond’s creation, voiced wonderfully by Ben Whishaw, is among the most endearing cinematic bears of all time.

Of course, Paddington is far from the first bear to light up the big screen. Plenty more such furry friends have appeared in the movies before and since, many of the rivalling Paddington for cuteness, others a tad bit less cuddly and approachable.

Here are our top ten big screen bears; and if we’ve missed out your favourites, feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

‘Paddington 2’ is in cinemas now.

Read More:

Justice League early reactions mixed

Denis Villeneuve rules out directing Bond 25

Disney’s streaming service will be “substantially” cheaper than Netflix