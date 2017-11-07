Paddington 2 Paul King interview: 'The need for kindness transcends all political debates' (exclusive)

Though a film about a small talking bear finding his feet in the big city, it’s rather hard not to find pertinent parallels to the contemporary political landscape in ‘Paddington 2’, which is released this week.

It may be a surrealistic, charming family adventure movie, at its core our protagonist is seeking a better future for himself in a new country, only to be discriminated against while vying to adapt to this new culture. A notion that is sadly all too familiar.

And yet when Yahoo Movies sat down with the film’s director Paul King, he explained that the themes explored were not influenced by Brexit, but the sheer, universal need for human kindness, and it’s this which allows for this film to flourish to spectacularly.

Pouring coffee, for the both of us, this small, seemingly innocuous gesture displays a generosity that is exhibited and celebrated in this very sequel, as our morning with King made it rather easy to see exactly where the film’s indelible, and affable tone derives from.

Yahoo Movies: Just how much do we need ‘Paddington 2’ right now?

Paul King: There’s some fairly universal values here. Paddington is such a good natured soul and he looks for the good in people, he doesn’t judge books by covers or sees people as being rich or poor, or the colour of their skin, he greets us all as humans with immense kindness and politeness, assuming we all have good manners and decency deep down.

That’s a pretty universal, timeless need that does feel very strong right now, but I don’t think there’s been a time in human history when we couldn’t have used quite a lot more Paddington-ness. Certainly at the moment there’s lots of divisions, a lack of understanding of the other side, from all sides, so it’s very important to see us as kind human beings trying to find our way in the world.

Do you think Brexit had any effect on the screenplay? Did it filter in to the way you and co-writer

Simon Farnaby approached the material?

I really don’t actually. We really were looking at Frank Capra movies, and the little guy in the big world and all of that stuff, it feels as pertinent to Frank Capra as it does to us. The need for kindness transcends all political debates, and especially in media circles there’s often a desire to characterise one side as goodies and one as baddies and it comes from watching too much ‘Star Wars’, but I really don’t see the world in those terms, and I think Paddington is about seeing the good in everyone, and trying to break any of those deadlocks.





Despite the relatable, human aspects of this film – the depiction of London is fantastical, almost otherworldly. Is that there to counteract the political undercurrent?

There’s an inherent unreality to the character, and it felt like the answer was to make London as heightened as possible, a London where a bear could walk down the street and people wouldn’t call the police, just think it’s the sort of thing that could happen in this world. That was the genesis of the storybook London, and I think it also helps it not just be a London story.

London is my home and it’s a city I love dearly, but equally for a film of this scale to work and be financially viable, it needs to find audiences around the world, so a Mary Poppins-like London is no bad thing, to have it feel like ‘the big city’ rather than specifically London, England. There’s always something quite sad about films set in the present, and you watch them years later and it feels really dated, so it’s nice to set it in a sort of Neverland.

Do you think sometimes we need to have a heightened take on reality to explore deep, relevant themes? You could argue that the best and most accessible genres in cinema that do this are science fiction and family movies.

I think that’s absolutely true. Humans respond to story, and you can have just as much of a political impact in a ‘Star Trek’ episode as anything else. People are very good at picking up on metaphors.