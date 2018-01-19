Paddington 2 becomes the best-reviewed movie of all time

Paddington 2 is now the best-reviewed movie of all time, according to the stats from reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has been reviewed by 165 critics, and every single one is positive, earning it a rare 100 percent ‘fresh’ rating.

Prior to the beloved sequel’s top score, Greta Gerwig’s new movie Lady Bird managed to scoop the honour, with a perfect set of reviews from 217 reviews.

However, a single bad review dropped its score to 99 percent.

Toy Story 2 was also a previous holder of the best-reviewed accolade – it also has a 100 percent ‘fresh’ rating, but from 163 reviews.

The second Paddington movie found the quietly heroic bear from darkest Peru jailed, after being accused of a crime he did not commit.

With scene stealing roles for Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson, it did indeed score some blazing reviews.

Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian wrote: “The film is pitched with insouciant ease and a lightness of touch at both children and adults without any self conscious shifts in irony or tone: it’s humour with the citrus tang of top quality thick cut marmalade.”

Whether there will be a Paddington 3 remains to be seen, however.

Ben Whishaw, who voices Paddington, said that director Paul King is ‘kind of done with it for a while. Maybe even done with it forever’.

He added: “I can’t imagine doing it without Paul. I think two is plenty. I don’t see where you’d go with it from here. If someone had an incredible idea then maybe. But everyone is exhausted at the moment.

“I just can’t imagine doing it without Paul. He has been so integral to me. I think it’s to do with his spirit. It could so easily, if it were a few fractions here or there, be less successful. It would be hard to find a replacement.”

