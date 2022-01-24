Paco Rabanne's FW22 Collection Celebrates Youth in All Forms

Held on the eve of the Paris Haute Couture week, Paco Rabanne's Fall 2022 collection illuminated against a pastel-colored backdrop.

Julien Dossena was guided by instinct instead of a particular theme for the runway. The designer shared with Vogue: "For once, I wanted to feel super-free in the way I was working." He added: "I was exploring textures and proportions and volumes, trying to reach a balance between conceptual and radical -- which I love -- and at the same time, femininity and sensuality."

Pouffe skirts, peplum tops and kitten-heeled shoes dominated the presentation. Highlight designs include the knitted midriffs paired with petite bubble skirts, which have been tailored to hug the body. Chainmail dresses don asymmetrical drapes, while skirts come with flirtatious bows at the back. Meanwhile, a red slit skirt is stitched onto a cotton candy pink tube top with silver motifs throughout.

Peep all the looks from Paco Rabanne's Fall 2022 runway show above.