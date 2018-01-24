'Pacific Rim: Uprising' trailer reveals new plot details about the return of the Kaiju





A new Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer has been released and it reveals new plot details about the return of the fearsome Kaiju.

At the end of the original film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, the Jaegars has managed to stop the Kaiju from coming through the Breach, by destroying it, however Pentecost (Idris Elba) lost his life in the process.

The new film sees John Boyega take the lead as Pentacost’s son Jake, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld.

However, he discovers that the Kaiju’s return was aided by someone on earth and so gears up once again to help his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), and her fresh team of pilots to lead the fight against this new uprising.

Scott Eastwood and Cailee Spaeny join the team as pilot Lambert and Jaeger hacker Amara with Charlie Day and Burn Gorman back as Dr. Newt Geiszler and Dr. Hermann Gottlieb.

The movie’s release date has been pushed back significantly. It was originally meant to be released in April 2017 but it was then pushed back to August, then to February 23, 2018, and now it will be in cinemas on March 23, 2018.

Steven S. DeKnight is making his directorial debut with the movie and says that if it does well there is scope for a third movie being made and it joining Legendary’s MonsterVerse established by 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is in cinemas on March 23

