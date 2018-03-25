‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Tops $150M In Global Bow; ‘Black Panther’ Now #1 Solo Superhero Movie WW – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: Legendary/Universal’s Pacific Rim: Uprising came in slightly higher than Saturday estimates, topping $150M worldwide on its opening weekend with $150.5M. The debut clocked $122.5M at the international box office, including $65M in China which was the biggest home for the original 2013 film — and a large part of why the sequel was greenlit under the previous leadership of Wanda-owned Legendary.

Legendary is carrying the bulk of the estimated $155M production budget at about 90% while Universal is reportedly covering 10%. Pac Rim 2, which was roughly $35M cheaper than the first movie, was built for overseas — particularly Asia where some starts were solid, but not earthshattering. (For a look at breakeven potential, check out Anthony D’Alessandro’s scenario here).

The China launch number for the Steven S DeKnight-helmed sci-fi sequel is on par with Black Panther from two weeks ago, and that film only just crossed $100M in Middle Kingdom dollars on Thursday. Word of mouth is understood to be pretty harsh, not boding well for monster/bot legs there — the Saturday-Sunday drop was also on par with BP at about 36%. Wanda should go some way to helping prop up Uprising in China, but screen count will depend on how competition simmers with Ready Player One and a number of Asian movies coming into the market.

Outside China, Korea was the lead play on Uprising at $6.9M which is decent, but not great. Malaysia got off to a very good start to track above comps, as did Indonesia with the biggest opening day of all time for a Legendary movie. The latter two markets are among the emerging Asia hubs that we’ve consistently seen throw off big numbers lately.

Turning back to China, last week’s winner, Tomb Raider, saw a 72% drop and has now cumed $69.4M there. Overall, the Warner Bros/MGM reboot saw a 61% drop from the launch frame last weekend, now with $170M internationally and $211.7M global box office.

Black Panther for his part passed $600M at the international box office and has eclipsed Iron Man 3 and The Fate Of The Furious to become the No. 12 global release ever. T’Challa is also now the star of the No. 1 movie for a solo superhero (ie, not ensemble) of all time worldwide with $1,237.3M.

For families, Sony’s Peter Rabbit kept stuffing his basket with a $28M weekend and $76.3M to date abroad. That includes a great two weeks in the UK where the total is a hop, skip and a jump from $20M.

In other major toon returns, Universal scored with its first release of a DreamWorks Animation movie since acquiring the company in 2016. Boss Baby bounced into Japan on Wednesday via Uni’s partner Toho Towa with $7.8M to score the biggest opening weekend ever for DWA.

Also in Japan, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is keeping ‘em sweet with $16M after the sophomore session. The movie has now grossed $560M overseas to top Finding Nemo and become the No. 3 original IP animated release ever.

In other news, Fox/Chernin’s The Greatest Showman has crossed $400M worldwide after 13 frames. And, Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri is now thisclose to $100M international.

Next week brings Steven Spielberg back to tentpole land with Ready Player One rolling out day-and-date pretty much everywhere, including China, but not Japan, and on 1,216 IMAX screens in 64 markets. Peter Rabbit will also be expanding his footprint for Easter.

Legendary/Universal’s Pacific Rim: Uprising splashed down in 62 offshore markets this weekend, landing No. 1s in 30 to gross $122.5M including $65M from China where Legendary East is releasing. China was the biggest home for the original 2013 film, finaling at $112M before the exponential growth we’ve seen over the past five years in that market. Its success there was a key factor in greenlighting a sequel under the previous leadership of Wanda-owned Legendary, as were the other Asian markets.

The China launch for the Steven S DeKnight-helmed sci-fi sequel is on par with Black Panther from two weeks ago. That film, which had a reasonably higher score on reviews site Douban (6.7 vs PRU’s 5.8) only just crossed $100M in the Middle Kingdom on Thursday. Word of mouth on Pac Rim 2 is poor which doesn’t bode well for its legs there. It does, however, have Wanda muscle behind it which may help retain screens and a marketing boost. Ready Player One is on deck next Friday.