Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are celebrating a milestone!

On Monday, Ozzy shared a sweet throwback photo from the couple's wedding day as they mark their 40th anniversary.

"40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love," the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, captioned the photo of the pair.

In the snap, Sharon, 69, is seen wearing a white gown paired with a white veil as she holds a bouquet of white and pink flowers. Ozzy is standing beside her wearing a white suit with a vine of leaves draped around his neck.

Sharon also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post, writing that "2022 is a special year" for her.

"It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates," she wrote accompanying a photo of the couple. "Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron."

In June, Sharon revealed she was heading to Los Angeles to be by her husband's side while he underwent a significant surgery.

She shared the news on The Talk UK, saying she would not be appearing on the British talk show in person until July.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said at the time. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

In addition to the surgery, Sharon said in the coming weeks her son, Jack, would also be welcoming his second daughter and mentioned her upcoming wedding anniversary. At the time, she said they did not have any celebrations planned as it was depending "on everything with Ozzy."

Following the surgery, Ozzy shared an update with his fans on Twitter.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," Ozzy wrote. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982. Together, the couple has three children: Aimée, Kelly and Jack.

The pair briefly split in May 2016 after 33 years of marriage, when reports surfaced that Ozzy had been unfaithful. They reconciled in September of that year.

Ozzy opened up about his past infidelities in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "It's a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f---er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out."

"When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s---," he said. "I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f----- idiot I've been."

That same year, Sharon spoke about what made her fall back in love with her husband.

"Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again," she admitted during an episode of The Talk, adding that Ozzy was "trying so hard to be a better person."

She said at the time that he was "desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard."

"I just had a newfound love," Sharon added, "and I respected him because he's seriously trying to be a better person."