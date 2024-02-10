Ozzy Osbourne threatens legal action after Ye reportedly sampled Black Sabbath in new song

Ozzy Osbourne is considering legal action against Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – after the rapper allegedly sampled a Black Sabbath song in a track off his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures, Volume 1."

Osbourne revealed in a Friday post on X, formerly Twitter, that Ye "asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many."

He added that Ye "went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!" According to Billboard and the Chicago Tribune, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign performed tracks off the forthcoming album at Chicago's United Center Thursday night.

According to videos from the event posted to social media, the "Iron Man" sample was included in the intro to the song "Carnival." Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, who comprise the hip-hop duo ¥$, are scheduled to have an "official album release party and listening experience" at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, Friday night.

A representative for Osbourne shared a statement from Sharon Osbourne's office with USA TODAY that states, “We are considering legal action. Our team have spoken with theirs."

When reached by USA TODAY, Ye’s team sent a clip from Osbourne’s 1982 interview with Night Flight, in which he says Hitler had "charisma in a bad way, and I kind of admired him. ... I know it was bad, what he did; it was terrible, what that guy did."

This was the infamous interview where Osbourne also claimed he'd bitten the head off of a bat on stage because he thought it was fake.

Ye previously sampled “Iron Man" in his 2010 song “Hell of a Life," off his fifth studio album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

First Ye album since antisemitic remarks

"Vultures" – which has yet to be released after multiple delays and despite an anticipated Friday drop – is the first studio album from the rapper since Ye's antisemitic remarks put his music and fashion career in limbo.

Ye, 46, tweeted in October 2022 that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and doubled down in later television appearances, echoing popular antisemitic talking points about Jewish people controlling the entertainment industry and media. At Paris Fashion Week earlier that month, he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "White Lives Matter," which often is associated with white supremacist groups.

Ty Dolla $ign (left) and Ye — formerly Kanye West — make up the hip hop duo ¥$.

The rapper's antisemitic remarks cost him significant brand deals (and billionaire status), not to mention lost him plenty of public sympathy in the face of his public mental health struggles.

Ye has since released a Hebrew apology to the Jewish community, in which he asks forgiveness for "any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," to mixed reactions.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement sent to USA TODAY in December.

"Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign debuted the album's titular track with Bump J in Dubai in November, according to various media including Variety and People. The track debuted on streaming on Nov. 22 and drew backlash for Ye's lyrics about sleeping with Jewish women.

