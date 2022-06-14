Ozzy Osbourne 'on the road to recovery' after major surgery, says Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is recovering from major surgery. (Photo: Reuters)

Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well" after undergoing major surgery, according to his family. In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Sharon Osbourne said her husband is recovering.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery," the message reads.

On Monday, the 73-year-old Black Sabbath rocker had "a very major operation."

"It's really going to determine the rest of his life," Sharon revealed on U.K.'s The Talk. Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne reiterated the sentiment over the weekend.

On social media, Kelly said her father was "about to undergo a life changing surgery on his spine that will determine the rest of his life."

A source added to Page Six, "He's having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

The Prince of Darkness, who recently overcame COVID-19, has had his fair share of health issues in recent years. Ozzy was hospitalized with pneumonia in 2017. The following year, he had surgery on his thumb for a potentially fatal staph infection. In 2019, the singer diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

During a recent interview with Classic Rock, the "Heaven and Hell" singer was asked about mortality — and he gave a classic Ozzy answer.

"At f****** 73 I've done pretty well. I don't plan on going anywhere, but my time's going to come," he replied.