Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne is looking forward to becoming a grandfather again!

During his appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday, the Black Sabbath rocker gushed over his daughter Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. In May, Kelly, 37, announced she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," Ozzy, 73, said, before also revealing that his daughter is currently six months along in her pregnancy.

"The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone," the proud granddad added to ET of a gift he plans to give the little one — his fifth grandchild.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Musician Ozzy Osbourne appears at a signing during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 2 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. Osbourne collaborated with artist Todd McFarlane on a new comic, Patient Number 9. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Daniel Knighton/Getty

RELATED: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'

Ozzy, who recently underwent a procedure, also shared an update on his health while chatting with the outlet. When asked how he was doing, the musician responded, "It's great, it's great."

"I like to see people, you know," Ozzy continued. "That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"

Last month, Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne revealed on The Talk UK that he was having a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life."

Following the surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for sharing words of support as he said he was "now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery," Ozzy wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharon, 69, also shared an update on her husband's health via Twitter at the time, writing, "He's feeling good!" alongside a throwback photo of him singing on stage.

Story continues

The "Paranoid" singer has had a number of health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

Ozzy also suffered a fall that same year and needed neck surgery that forced him to cancel his tour. He later said he hoped to reschedule dates, but that he would not hit the road again until he felt "100 percent confident" that he could "pull it off."

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on'

The following year, Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," he said in a February 2020 interview with Radio.com. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."