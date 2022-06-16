Ozzy Osbourne 'home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,' he says in post-surgery update

Ozzy Osbourne is recovering from surgery. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

A day after Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, said he was "doing well and on the road to recovery," the Prince of Darkness himself confirmed that he's on the mend following a major surgery.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he wrote. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

The 73-year-old rocker underwent what daughter Kelly called "a life-changing surgery on his spine" Monday that, she said, will "determine the rest of his life." His wife had announced plans to fly to Los Angeles to be by his side on the British version of The Talk, which she co-hosts. She planned to be gone for a month.

Although the family did not specify just what was being done, a family source told Page Six that Osbourne was having "the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

The source noted that the former Black Sabbath frontman will need a nurse at home during the "lengthy amount of convalescence" he'll require.

That fall Osbourne took forced him to postpone his tour, "No More Tours 2," just before the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now scheduled to resume in May 2023, with dates in Stockholm, Madrid and other European cities.

OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.



Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019

Over his more than 50 years in the spotlight, Osbourne has faced several health issues, including drug addiction and Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019.

But he's insisted that he's not ready to stop rocking.

"You know the time when I will retire?" he asked Britain's The Mirror in August 2020. "When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I'll f****** do an encore. I'm the Prince of Darkness."