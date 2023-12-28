These Ozarks restaurants said goodbye in 2023 — or just 'see you later'

While many new restaurants came to the Ozarks this year, the community also said goodbye to a number of local eateries, as well. Here are some of the Springfield-area restaurants that closed this year.

Brickstreet BBQ & Subs

Brickstreet BBQ & Subs' brick-and-mortar location in Ozark closed Dec. 22. However, a Facebook post made it clear this wasn't the end for the sandwich shop: "We are taking some time to evaluate how and where you might find us in the future so stay tuned and maybe you’ll see us pop up at your favorite Ozark events someday."

Deli Mike's

Deli Mike's, a sandwich restaurant at 2040 S. Glenstone Ave., opened and closed in 2023.

Deli Mike's, which opened in early June, closed at the beginning of October due to "economic fluctuations, rising operating prices and the unforeseen difficulties posed by the global pandemic," according to a Facebook post by Mike Hickman.

The Finley

The Finley, owned by Terry and Stephanie Mitchell, announced the restaurant's last day would be March 31.

Speakeasy and brunch restaurant The Finley closed in March. The Ozark restaurant had opened in October 2018.

Progress

Progress closed June 30, with one of its owners, Cassidy Rollins, stating "It was just time to move on and explore some other avenues as an industry." Progress was located in Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Road.

Taco Habitat

Taco Habitat at 3325 S. Glenstone Ave. stands empty on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. John Michael Felts, who was the owner of Taco Habitat and other Springfield restaurants, has been under investigation for alleged Paycheck Protection Program fraud.

Taco Habitat, owned by John Michael Felts, was evicted from its building in early February. In July, Felts pleaded guilty in federal court to Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

Tasia

The owners of Tasia, 4728 S. Campbell Ave., announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the restaurant's last day would be March 25 — or sooner.

In late March, Tasia closed due to daily job stress due to employee shortages and the high cost of operations, according to a Facebook post. Amici now occupies the building at 4728 S. Campbell Ave.

Traza

Traza Rooftop + Restaurant, 2144 E. Republic Road, announced that its last day will be Dec. 29.

Traza, a rooftop restaurant and bar in Springfield's Farmer's Park complex, opened in February for brunch, dinner, cocktails and wine. It will close its doors Dec. 29.

Sugarfire Smokehouse

Sugarfire Smoke House on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Sugarfire Smoke House, 1730 E. Republic Road, closed its doors without explanation in August. Its other Missouri locations remain open.

Some places said 'See you later' rather than 'Goodbye'

In some cases, restaurants consolidated locations or decided to move to new locations. Here are some of the Ozarks restaurants that are still around or will open new locations soon.

Bellacino's on Campbell Avenue

Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders at 4560 S. Campbell Ave. closed on Nov. 11, according to owner Janice Goocher. The Bellacino's at 2856 S. Glenstone Ave. is still open.

Black Lab Coffee Co.

Black Lab Coffee Co. in downtown Springfield closed last week. However, its other locations at 3541 S. Lone Pine Ave. and 545 E. Elm St. in Republic are still open.

Black Lab Coffee Co. in downtown Springfield closed in early December. Its other locations at 3541 S. Lone Pine Ave. and 545 E. Elm St. in Republic are still open.

Burger King on National

The Burger King located at National Avenue at Cherry Street, next to MSU, closed according to a sign on the door and the city.

In August, the Burger King location near Missouri State University's campus closed. Owner Tasty King of Missouri, LLC, notified the city on Aug. 7 that the business at 525 S. National Ave. had closed. However, you can have it your way at 3009 S. Campbell Ave., 1929 W. Republic Road, 425 N. West Bypass, 935 W. Kearney St. or 2138 N. Glenstone Ave.

Doggy Style

Jeremy Mathis holds a K-9, a hot dog with bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese and pepper jack cheese on it, at his food truck "Doggy Style" that opened in April.

Doggy Style closed its mall location on Dec. 10, but will be operating from its food truck starting Jan. 8 in the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 2350 S. Campbell Ave., according to a Facebook post.

London Calling

London Calling is leaving its Battlefield Mall location and in January will head to 14 Mill Market, 203 E. Mount Vernon St. in Nixa. London Calling's pasty and fish and chips trucks will continue to roam the area and the Price Cutter location, 4228 S. National, will still sell frozen products.

Missouri Mike's on Battlefield

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 owner Mike Hickman announced the closing of the Missouri Mike's location on Battlefield Road.

In a September Facebook post, owner Mike Hickman announced that Missouri Mike's on Battlefield Road would close in October. The original location at 2833 W. Chestnut Expressway is still open.

Panera on National Ave.

Panera Bread Company, 500 S. National Ave., stands vacant and without exterior signage on Aug. 4, 2023. A car crashed into the restaurant in April, and the store has been closed since then.

After a car crashed into Panera Bread Company at 500 S. National Ave. in April, the location never reopened. However, the remaining Panera Bread Company stores in town remain open at 2641 E. Sunshine St., 4100 S. Campbell Ave., 1570 E. Battlefield Road and 2535 N. Kansas Expressway.

