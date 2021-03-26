  • Oops!
'Oz' actor Craig 'muMs' Grant dies at 53: 'A deeply talented writer and actor'

Elise Brisco
·2 min read
Actor Craig "muMs" Grant, known for his role as Poet on the HBO series "Oz," died Wednesday, his representative confirmed. He was 53.

"We are overwhelmed with sadness and grief over losing our beloved friend and client Craig Mums Grant," Grant's representatives wrote in a coordinated statement provided by Pam Ellis-Evenas, calling him a "deeply talented writer and actor." No cause of death has been determined.

According to Grant's reps, the actor was filming for his recurring role as Wayne for Starz series "Hightown" in North Carolina during the time of his death. The actor was expected to travel to Atlanta the next week to film his appearances for BET series "All the Queens Men."

"We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing. Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man," Ellis-Evenas said.

More: Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development,' 'Archer' star, dead at 80

Craig MuMs Grant known for his role as Poet in Oz died at 53.

The actor began his career as a poet, joining the Nuyorican Poetry Slam team in New York City. He began writing and acting with The LAByrinth Theater Company.

"The LAByrinth Theater family is deeply saddened to share the news of the unexpected loss of Craig ‘muMs’ Grant," the theater company wrote on Instagram. "We’ll forever miss our friend, brother, LAB member, Emcee, mentor, poet, actor, spoken-word giant, and fire-breathing teddy bear. muMs’ presence, performances, and words inspired a generation."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LAByrinth Theater Company (@labyrinththeater)

Grant made many TV appearances on series like Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It," "Luke Cage," "Nurse Jackie" and "High Maintenance," though most noteworthy was his role as Poet, the poetry-reciting inmate on "Oz."

Colleagues in the acting world mourned the loss of Grant, calling him "a genius."

"Cobra Kai" and "Harold & Kumar" creator Hayden Schlossberg wrote: "My favorite ever poetry written for a tv show was written by this genius. RIP."

"One of the first poets I ever saw at the Nuyorican during my first ever summer in New York. This one cuts deep," wrote TV and film producer Franklin Leonard.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Craig muMs Grant dead: 'Oz,' 'She's Gotta Have It' actor was 53

