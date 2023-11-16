Owner of the former Tavolino Pizzeria is opening a new restaurant

The owner of the famous Tavolino Pizzeria in Wallington, now closed, is opening a new restaurant in Rutherford.

The new location will be at 8 Highland Cross, which used to be home to Top That! Donuts.

"New name, same staple pies with a couple of different options that are going to be available," says owner Dave Ligas on his Instagram post announcing the brand new spot, which will open in the next few months.

He hasn't yet decided on the name.

Ligas, who ordered a new mini tube bread oven from Empire Bakery Equipment for his new location, crafts his pizza by fermenting the dough for 72 hours. He weighs every ingredient to the gram.

Besides pizza, Tavolino is also known for its vodka sauce, made with cream that is imported straight from Italy.

Since the closure of Tavolino, Ligas has been serving his own pizza at pop-up locations in different pizzerias across New Jersey over the past few months. His most recent venture was at JoJos in Lyndhurst.

When asked what excites him most about re-opening, Ligas responded "I got to be honest, it's the customers. I miss seeing everyone. We’ve had some loyal customers and people traveling from all over. I’m really excited to see everyone in person again."

Get updates on his progress on his Instagram: theskinnypizzaguy.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tavolino Pizzeria owner opening new location in Rutherford NJ