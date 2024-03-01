Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation: Contour Dermatology is committed to giving back

For two decades, the unwavering commitment of Dr. Timothy Jochen and Executive Director Lee Erwin to their community mirrors the outstanding service of patients' well-being through Contour Dermatology's services. In recognition of their outstanding philanthropic endeavors, Contour Dermatology was awarded the honor of Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation by the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities (AFP) chapter during the 2023 National Philanthropy Day celebration.

The company’s philanthropic impact extends to numerous charitable causes, with a notable contribution of nearly $50,000 to United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire’s (UCPIE) Team Freedom in the annual Tour de Palm Springs. Team Freedom is composed of individuals with disabilities whose participation is made possible by their unwavering support.

Jochen and Erwin embody the spirit of community engagement, emphasizing their roles as business owners in giving back to the community that has consistently supported them.

"We see it as our duty to contribute to the welfare of the community," Jochen said. "Nonprofit organizations play a pivotal role, and we are committed to doing our part in supporting their vital work."

Just as there are several layers to the skin, there are many layers to Contour Dermatology. The deepest one forms the foundation: A genuine culture of giving has become a core value, modeled by the owners and instilled at the heart of the practice.

Contour Dermatology has also shared a portion of its “Day of Beauty” profits with local organizations that align with their values. In addition to UCPIE, those beneficiaries have included Mizell Center, The Living Desert, Black History Cultural Appreciation, Coachella Valley Filipino Festival, Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, Desert Cancer Foundation, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, FIND Food Bank, Shelter from the Storm, Jewish Family Service of the Desert, Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic, McCallum Theatre, Palm Canyon Theatre, Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert, American Cancer Society Melanoma Awareness project, Rancho Mirage Woman's Club, Coachella Valley Symphony, Guide Dogs of the Desert, Gilda’s Club Desert Cities and more.

The Contour Dermatology team hosts free community skin cancer screenings with Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, serving meals at Martha's Village & Kitchen and participating in 5Ks benefiting Relay for Life.

Erwin and Jochen pose with the staff of Contour Dermatology.

Erwin and Jochen also have been honored with the 2017 Jeannette Rockefeller Humanitarian Award, Mizell Center’s 2019 Community Impact Award, 2020 JFS Desert Humanitarian Award and the 2020 Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House’s A Few Good Men Award.

Jochen emphasizes that, for them, philanthropy isn't just about writing a check.

"It's important to get involved and make a difference in people's lives. We encourage our employees to volunteer their time and talent. When local businesses and nonprofits work together, we can create a stronger and more vibrant community for everyone."

Theresa Maggio is the business development director of The Competitive Advantage, a full scope business development and revenue generation marketing firm in Palm Desert, Calif. She proudly works with the College of the Desert Foundation, OneFuture Coachella Valley, the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter and PS Concerts.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Contour Dermatology is committed to giving back