Outside Of 'GMA’s' T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Drama, Another Star Remains Banned From Set Over Inappropriate Conduct

These past few months have seen "Good Morning America" – and ABC News as a whole – dealing with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged workplace affair and the aftermath. Following a months-long investigation, the embattled anchors parted ways with the network and signed their exit agreements in January. The dust seems to be slowly settling on that matter but, at present, the iconic morning show is dealing with another situation. Famed weatherperson Rob Marciano was “banned” from the set for reported inappropriate conduct and has yet to be let back into the workplace. Rob Marciano hasn’t been allowed to be present at "GMA’s" Time Square Studios since 2022. Per Page Six, the TV personality made one of his co-workers feel uncomfortable. The news outlet reports that the company’s human resources department found fault with Marciano, as he apparently did something “improper.”

