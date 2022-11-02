Outkast, SZA, Gucci Mane, more celebs mourn Migos' Takeoff: 'I don't want to believe this'

Celebrities, musicians and members of the hip hop community gathered on social media to share memories of Takeoff, one-third of the influential rap group Migos who died Tuesday in a Houston shooting. He was 28.

Teyana Taylor posted a photo of Takeoff in a shirt promoting her 2018 album "K.T.S.E" with an emotional caption calling him her "lil bro" and pleading for the sad news to be "a bad dream."

"I don’t want to believe this," she wrote.

Fans shared condolences for the family and friends of the rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball.

Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot following a private party, said Troy Finner, chief of police at the Houston Police Department, at an afternoon press briefing Tuesday. Police said several individuals at the event – which took place at a bowling alley – fled the scene, and police are seeking additional information regarding the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Outkast, made up of Atlanta rappers André 3000 and Big Boi, sent their "deepest condolences and prayers to (Takeoff's) family, friends and community of people touched by his craft" on Twitter.

Machine Gun Kelly reflected on the "honor" of appearing on Migos' first mixtape in 2009, adding that it's "crazy what they've done since."

"i'm just glad he got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here," the rapper concluded.

SZA said she "cried" over the news of Takeoff's death.

"God bless that man's spirit his family and friends," she wrote. "SUCH A TALENTED SOUL."

Rest in peace, Takeoff 🙏🏾 Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A1RkcrwyRZ — Outkast (@Outkast) November 1, 2022

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans posted a photo of the Atlanta rapper and shared a statement about gun violence.

"There is no glory in stripping another man of his life. There is no jewelry, no cash, no argument or disagreement worth a life," Wayans wrote. "My heart is broken for this man’s family, his friends, his fans and all that knew him. And my heart hurts for black people who’ve lost another young king at the hands of violence."

Rapper and host of the "Drink Champs" podcast, N.O.R.E., said on Twitter "it's a sad day for all of us."

He also shared a video clip of a recent appearance of Takeoff on the podcast saying it "was time to give me my flowers."

N.O.R.E continued: "#TakeOff was a true student of #HipHop & Gone way too soon Glad we gave you your flowers King, you deserved every bit of it! #LongLiveTakeOff prayers & condolences to his family & friends!"

It’s a sad day for all of us! 😞#TakeOff was a true student of #HipHop & Gone way too soon 🕊

Glad we gave you your flowers King, you deserved every bit of it! 👑 💐 ♾ #LongLiveTakeOff prayers & condolences to his family & friends! pic.twitter.com/CEKu5wpv7L — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) November 1, 2022

Ari Lennox shared on Twitter she was "praying for all that knew and loved him."

"Rest In Peace Take off," she wrote.

Steve Aoki wrote he could not "believe this news," and shared various photos of himself with Takeoff and the rest of the Migos trio.

Rest in Peace my brother @1YoungTakeoff I can’t believe this news. This is so fd up. Sending all my love to Migos camp and Takeoff family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UlLRjSjg0k — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) November 1, 2022

Brooklyn-bred rapper JPEGMafia shared that although he did not personally know Takeoff, he "(hates) seeing Black men die and their deaths immediately turn into content or some tactic to promote something."

"this is the only group of people this happens to consistently," the rapper concluded.

The Game also called for people on social media to stop sharing a video of Takeoff after he was shot Tuesday.

Keke Palmer took to Instagram calling Takeoff's death "horrible" and video of it being circulated online "tragic."

"It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible," she wrote.

"Plugwalk" rapper Rich The Kid called Takeoff his "brother" his "twin" and his "best friend" in an emotional Instagram post, sharing photos of the two throughout the years.

"The most humble person I know," Rich the Kid wrote. "We used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem. I miss you already you didn't deserve that! I can't stop crying."

Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello said he was "honored to have worked with (Takeoff)."

"Can't believe this," he added.

Gucci Mane posted a photo of Takeoff saying that the news "broke my heart."

"my heart is broken," wrote Chloe Bailey on Twitter.

Bella Hadid shared a tribute to Takeoff on Instagram, writing: "Gone way too soon. God takes the angels he needs back to heaven … Takeoff was such a sweet and kind soul … A tragedy that didn't need to happen."

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tweeted that Takeoff's death is a "tragic loss" to her state.

"Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure. My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent," Abrams wrote.

"I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life," Bernice King wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care."

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of the shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

(L-R) Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

