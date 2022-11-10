OTC Skincare Brand, Topicals Raises $10 Million USD in Funding

Topicals, the brand devoted to changing the conversation around skincare, announced $10 million USD in new financing to continue the innovative production and sufficiency of the brand.

Led by principal Jenna Jackson at Cavu Consumers Partners, its venture backing is usually sized between $10 million USD to $50 million USD. The historic occasion marks Founder and CEO Olamide Olowe as the youngest Black woman ever to raise more than two million in venture-backed funding. Olowe founded Topicals to solve chronic skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, eczema and psoriasis and can be purchased through high-market OTC retailers like Sephora.

Olowe has made significant strides in etching Topicals out in the skin space as an OTC brand, having now raised a total of $15 million USD in outside funding prior to the latest fund raising.