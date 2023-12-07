Will Ospreay Jokes That His First Two Months In AEW Are Taking Place In Hell

Bill Pritchard
·1 min read
will ospreay
Photo Credit: AEW
Will Ospreay is preparing for the worst — a Canadian tour.

Ospreay just signed a full-time contract with AEW. He’ll begin that chapter of his career in March. AEW announced a 2024 tour of Canada on Wednesday, and those dates just happen to line up with Ospreay’s starting date.

Ospreay joked about the new itinerary, writing the following on Twitter:

“Ah my first 2 months at work are in hell I see,” Ospreay wrote.

Tour Dates

The full list of days and their respective venues for AEW’s Canada Tour 2024 are as follows:

  • AEW Collision on March 16 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 20 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 27 at the Centre Videotron in Québec City, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 30 at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on April 10 at the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on May 8 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada

  • AEW Collision on May 11 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

  • AEW Dynamite/Rampage on July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada

Maybe it won’t be that bad… we just heard hell froze over.

