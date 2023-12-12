Oshkosh can't-miss events include Nutcracker Ballet, Breakfast with Santa

OSHKOSH — From the Nutcracker Ballet to an Education Foundation fundraiser, Breakfast with Santa to Holiday High Tea, you're sure to find local entrainment for the whole family.

Here are your can't-miss events happening in the community this week.

1. Valley Academy to perform Nutcracker Ballet at The Grand

Valley Academy for the Arts will present The Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 15 and 16 at The Grand Oshkosh.

The performance will feature youth and adult students of Valley Academy for the Arts, and professional dancers from the Minnesota Ballet.

In addition, professional dancers will perform pieces native to their culture and ethnicity. They are Indian classical Kathak artist Anindita Anaam; Lu Zhang, culture ambassador of the Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association and accomplished classical Chinese dance performer; and Kerensa DeMars, professional flamenco choreographer, performer and educator.

Founded in 2002 by Anne Marie Brunner-Abderholden, Valley Academy for the Arts is a not-for-profit arts school providing opportunities for dance instruction for students whose families might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Tickets for the performances start at $30 at thegrandoshkosh.org.

2. Education Foundation to benefit from fundraiser

Jimmy John’s locations in Oshkosh will host a fundraiser to benefit the Oshkosh Area School District Education Foundation.

On Dec. 14, the community is invited to make purchases — in person or for delivery — to benefit the foundation. Jimmy John’s will donate 10% of net sales for the day.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are located at 70 Wisconsin St., 920-230-2328; and 412 S. Koeller St., 920-232-6600. The website is jimmyjohns.com.

The OASD Education Foundation provides resources for fine arts, athletics, scholarships and other resources to enhance student’s lives. For more information or to donate, contact Theresa Duren at theresa.duren@oshkosh.k12.wi.us or 920-424-0395. Learn more about the Foundation at oshkosh.k12.wi.us/district/oshkosh-education-foundation.

3. Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 16 at Hilton Garden Inn

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa Dec. 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn Oshkosh, 1355 W. 20th Ave. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, French toast sticks, donut holes, coffee, juice and milk.

Following breakfast, Santa will be available for photos, so take your camera.

Tickets are $12.95 for adults, $8.95 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger (with an adult ticket).

Reservations are recommended at 920-966-1300.

4. 'Christmas Vacation' will be shown at Time theater

The Time Community Theater will show "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" Dec. 16. Proceeds will benefit the Oshkosh Animal Shelter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie at 7 p.m. Cash only for everything at the Time.

Tickets are $6 at timecommunitytheater.com or at the door.

The Time is at 445 N. Main St.

5. The Howard to host a Holiday High Tea Dec. 16

The Howard will host a Holiday High Tea Dec. 16. The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 405 Washington Ave.

Enjoy tea, sandwiches and desserts while listening to music. Dress up and enjoy the day with your favorite people.

Tickets are $35 for ages 13 and older, $25 for ages 4-12, and $15 for 3 and younger. For tickets or more information, visit thehowardoshkosh.com.

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

