Oscars Venue Hit by Hollywood Power Outage as Rehearsals Continue on Eve of Ceremony

A neighborhood-wide power outage has impacted a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard’s robust tourism area, including Ovation Hollywood, the complex set to host the Academy Awards Sunday evening.

Reports of the outage first emerged Saturday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. Located across the street from the Dolby, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel — where many A-list stars get made up for the Oscars red carpet — has been experiencing a series of losses and recoveries in power. Ovation Hollywood, a shopping area previously known as Hollywood & Highland, has seen several key areas go completely dark, including credential and safety offices. The Dolby Theater, which will host the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, is part of the Ovation site.

More from Variety

Sources close to the Academy state that power has been restored in the Dolby auditorium after a brief outage indoors. Rehearsals are proceeding as planned.

“The Oscars are trying to be more green but this definitely wasn’t part of the plan,” one staffer told Variety.

Academy staff informed people waiting for red carpet and show credentials that they were working in coordination with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on a fix. Reporters on site state that power has returned to the red carpet. Parking garage elevators are operational, though escalators remain frozen.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars on Sunday evening, marking the late-night host’s third round as emcee for the ceremony. He previously led the show in 2017 and 2018. After going two years without a host, the Oscars returned to the traditional format for last year’s ceremony, recruiting Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall for the duty.

The 95th Academy Awards are set to broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.