10 things you didn't see on TV at the Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel's monologue splits the room, Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' misses

The Oscars didn't disappoint as viewers saw heartfelt and powerful speeches, electric performances and Oppenheimer take home many top prizes. But some of the buzziest moments don't happen on camera. I was reporting inside the Dolby Theatre on Oscars night. Here are 10 things you didn't see on TV.

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue gets mixed reactions

You can't win 'em all, or in this case, win over everyone in the room. Kimmel had people laughing inside the Dolby Theatre during his lengthier-than-usual monologue, but a few moments fell flat.

Kimmel, who hosted the show for a fourth time, began with a joke about box office flop Madame Web. "This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web," he said. The line had few people giggling. (Maybe that's because not a lot of people saw the Dakota Johnson-led film?)

On the flip side, when Kimmel called out Barbie's Oscars snubs (director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie did not receive nominations in the directing and acting categories, respectively) he elicited several cheers from the audience — which Kimmel called out.

"You're the ones who didn't vote for her, by the way! Don't act like you had nothing to do with this. You did this!" he said. Attendees continued to cheer.

However, the crowd — along with social media — didn't enjoy when Kimmel roasted friend Robert Downey Jr. hours before he was poised to win his first Oscar.

"This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points," Kimmel said, referencing the actor's very public sobriety struggles decades ago. "Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?" The bit kept going, causing more than a few people in the theater to groan.

Nominees receive acceptance speech guidelines

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier was the announcer for the evening, and before the show started, he dished out some good advice to the A-list crowd.

"Relax. The hardest part is over! You are nominated," he said as the crowd cheered. "Tonight we're going to celebrate you and your work, but we're here for a good time — not a long time. So let's keep these speeches short alright? Don't be up here thanking your agents, your publicists, your tax preparer, studio execs do all that after the show... admittedly, this is an intimidating room, but it is your room. So if you win get up on that stage, seize the moment, speak from the heart. Everybody wants to say something that will be remembered tomorrow and beyond."

Grier advised that while people love hearing personal things, the speakers should not get too personal, weird or long.

"In closing, remember these words: don't f*** this up," he quipped.

Zendaya sneaks in fashionably late

Zendaya, left, and Camila Alves in the audience during the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

The Dune: Part Two star is a fashion icon, so it's no surprise that her entrance in an Armani Privé column dress captured the starry crowd. Zendaya, who presented an award later in the evening, scooted inside the theater during the first commercial break, after Kimmel's monologue, and had a moment right away with Ariana Grande, who stood up to greet the actress. As Zendaya made her way to her seat, she was stopped by multiple celebrities who wanted to say "hi."

Grande makes a statement just sitting down

Ariana Grande. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Speaking of Ariana Grande, there was no missing the Wicked star. Her Glinda-inspired pink gown could be spotted from anywhere in the theater. How did she sit in that (beautiful) thing?

Ariana Grande can't be missed at the 96th Academy Awards. (Taryn Ryder)

Everyone had to go to the bathroom, or take a breather, at the same time

Celebrities are just like us. A slew of stars (Slash! Martin Scorsese! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons!) meandered into the lobby bar area around the show's one-hour mark. That included nominee-turned-winner Emma Stone, who unfortunately had poor timing.

Once someone leaves they are not allowed back inside the theater until the following commercial break, no matter who they are. Stone was chatting with husband Dave McCary and missed watching Poor Things win three awards back-to-back (Production Design, Makeup & Hairstyling and Costume Design). She couldn't believe it. When she realized what was happening, she rushed only to watch on a nearby TV.

Is John Cena naked?!

John Cena presents the award for Best Costume Design. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star turned heads even among his peers with his schtick presenting the Oscar for costume designer. When Cena came out wearing nothing but a pair of Birkenstocks, everyone inside and outside of the theater cackled, gasped — and quickly turned to one another asking if Cena had really bared it all.

The answer? Almost. He had a skin colored jockstrap on the front and a small nude brief on his backside.

Kimmel fuels Oscars guests with a pretzel, hot tamales

Aside from small hors d'oeuvres and fancy trail mix, there isn't really food at the awards show. But Kimmel helped us out by placing a box underneath everyone's seats that had a pretzel, condiments, candy and a water. A note was included that read:

"No host = no snacks," P.S. To keep the karma flowing, we made donations on your behalf to St. Joseph Center."

According to the organization’s website, the St. Joseph Center's mission is to "provide working poor families, as well as homeless men, women, and children of all ages with the inner resources and tools to become productive, stable and self-supporting members of the community."

A look at the box underneath guest seats. The program is given as you enter and a chocolate Oscar as you exit. (Taryn Ryder)

Kenergy jolts the Dolby Theatre

It was like being at the best one-minute concert ever. Gosling's performance was teased throughout the back half of the show. It was the first (and only) time the actor performed the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" live.

The first time Grier hinted it was coming sent people running from the bar area on all floors to their seats. There was buzz all night about the performance and no one wanted to miss seeing it in person. (If you did, you'd watch it on a live feed outside the theater.)

Gosling had everyone, and I mean everyone, out of their seats dancing and singing along to the Barbie song. Words to the lyrics flashed on TVs in the theater and everyone got into it. Actor Simu Liu (who played Ken) told the audience during a commercial break to stand up, turn their flashlights on their phones and sing the words — specifically calling out Cillian Murphy.

The only word to describe the performance was electric.

Ryan Gosling performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie Barbie during the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

Oscars crowd gets a kick out of Kimmel's Trump bit

Kimmel read a post on Truth Social from former President Donald Trump criticizing his hosting skills:

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC talent, George Slopanopoulos," he read. aloud "He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous."

But it was Kimmel's comeback that had the room roaring: "Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching... isn't it past your jail time?"

Best Actress presenters among those who got the night's biggest applause

Past winners Michelle Yeoh, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange got the crowd to their feet when they were revealed to introduce the Best Actress nominees.

Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange. (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

The personal touch, a format the Oscars haven't used since 2009, was done with different personalities for four awards throughout the night and was a big hit each time. These women received perhaps the warmest welcome.