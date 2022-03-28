Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Some on social media criticized Packer’s remark for being too flippant. One user wrote, “Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn’t the congratulatory message you think it is.”

Packer returned to social media on Monday morning to respond.

“Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you,” Packer tweeted. “But I also don’t mind being transparent and say [sic] that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels.”

During Sunday’s live televised show, Smith stormed onstage and smacked Rock after the comic made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has shaved her head (the actress has alopecia).

As Smith went back to his seat, Rock marveled, “Wow, wow … Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith bellowed from his seat.

“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock said, which prompted Smith to repeat himself.

Looking visibly shaken, Rock paused for a moment and then told the crowd: “That was a — greatest night in the history of television” and then continued with presenting the award for best documentary.

Story continues

Not long after, Smith won the award for best actor for King Richard in his first-ever Oscar win and retook the stage. In the film, he portrays Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who were in the audience.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world,” said Smith, who wiped away tears during his acceptance speech.

He continued by apologizing to the Academy and to his fellow nominees, but offered no apology to Rock.

“This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a lot on all the people … and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But, love will make you do crazy things.”

In a statement posted to Twitter after the show, the Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form” and stressed that the night is to celebrate the winners who “deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The LAPD confirmed that Rock did not file a police report about the incident.

Packer, the prolific producer behind such hits as Girls Trip, which co-stars Pinkett Smith, had vowed to return the luster to the Oscars, which has steadily seen a decline in ratings. His efforts, including hiring three hosts for the 2022 show — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — seem to have paid off, with early ratings up significantly over last year.

Packer is friends with Rock, a previous Oscar host who was asked to present Sunday’s Oscar for best documentary feature.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.