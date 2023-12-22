Oscars Predictions: Original Score – Daniel Pemberton’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is the Dark Horse for Statuette

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

More from Variety

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

2024 Oscars Predictions:

Best Original Score

Weekly Commentary (Updated Dec. 21, 2023): After Sony Pictures brought the house down with the live orchestra concert for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (you can watch clips above) at the Academy Museum, the movie is picking up steam.

There was lots of diversity of genres in the Oscar shortlist, which included the animation medium, getting a huge boost with “Spider-Verse” landing in song, sound, visual effects, and score, which also had GKids’ “The Boy and the Heron” composer Joe Hisaishi. With Sony putting a concerted effort to get the fourth animated best picture nominee, which would also be the first non-Disney flick, it is one step closer to that ultimate goal.

In the music categories are compositions from Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer“) and the late Robbie Robertson (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) were among the named. We also have a fair amount of veterans including Thomas Newman (“Elemental”) and John Williams (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”).

Notable is the diversity among the composers that made the shortlist including Black composers Jon Batiste (“American Symphony”) and Kris Bowers (“The Color Purple”), female legendary musician Laura Karpman (“American Fiction”) and nonbinary and Oscar nominee for “Jackie,” Mica Levi (“The Zone of Interest”). Mark Orton being named for “The Holdovers” was also a surprise, considering many believed it didn’t qualify to be submitted. A fine choice by the branch.

The were 149 music scores eligible for the Academy Award.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

The submission deadline for general categories is Nov. 15, 2023. The preliminary shortlist for eight categories is from Dec. 14-18, with the results announcement dropping on Dec. 21. The Oscar nomination period will run from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominees named on Jan. 23.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

***The list below is not final and will be updated throughout the awards season.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) Robbie Robertson— “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt — ”Barbie” (Warner Bros)

Next in Line

Laura Karpman — “American Fiction” (MGM) Michael Giacchino — “Society of the Snow” (Netflix) Kris Bowers — “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) Anthony Willis— “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

Thomas Newman – “Elemental” (Pixar) Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24) Mark Orton — “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) Jon Batiste — “American Symphony” (Netflix) John Williams — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Studio)**

”All of Us Strangers”

”American Fiction”

”American Symphony”

”Anselm”

”Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

”Baby Ruby”

”Barbie”

”The Beanie Bubble”

”Beau Is Afraid”

”Big George Foreman”

”Blue Beetle”

”Blue Jean”

”Book Club: The Next Chapter”

”Bottoms”

”The Boy and the Heron”

”The Boys in the Boat”

”The Burial”

”Butcher’s Crossing”

”Carmen”

”Cassandro”

”Chevalier”

”Cocaine Bear”

”The Color Purple”

”Common Ground”

”The Creator”

”Creed III”

”Daliland”

”The Deepest Breath”

”Dicks: The Musical”

”Dream Scenario”

”Dreamin’ Wild”

”Drift”

”Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

”80 for Brady”

”Eileen”

”Elemental”

”The End We Start From”

”The Equalizer 3”

”Every Body”

”The Face of the Faceless”

”Ferrari”

”Fingernails”

”Five Nights at Freddie’s”

”Flamin’ Hot”

”The Flash”

”Foe”

”Fool’s Paradise”

”Freud’s Last Session”

”Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

”Golda”

”Good Grief”

”A Good Person”

”Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3”

”Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant”

”Hadik”

”A Haunting in Venice”

”Heart of Stone”

”Here. Is. Better.”

”The Holdovers”

”How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

”Inside”

”The Inventor”

”Invisible Beauty”

”The Iron Claw”

”It Ain’t Over”

”Joan Baez: I Am a Noise”

”John Wick: Chapter 4”

”Journey to Bethlehem”

”Jules”

”The Killer”

”Killers of the Flower Moon”

”Knock at the Cabin”

”Landscape With Invisible Hand”

”The League”

”Leave the World Behind”

”Leo”

”The Lesson”

”Little Richard: I Am Everything”

”Mafia Mamma”

”The Magician’s Elephant”

”The Marvels”

”Master Gardener”

”Migration”

”A Million Miles Away”

”The Miracle Club”

”Miranda’s Victim”

”The Monkey King”

”Monster”

”The Mother”

”My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

”My Love Affair With Marriage”

”Napoleon”

”Nimona”

”1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture”

”The Nun II”

”Nyad”

”Once Within a Time”

”Oppenheimer”

”Origin”

”Past Lives”

”PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

”The Peasants”

”The Persian Version”

”The Pigeon Tunnel”

”Polite Society”

”Poor Things”

”The Promised Land”

”Radical”

”Reptile”

”Ruby Gelman, Teenage Kraken”

”Rustin”

”Saltburn”

”Scream VI”

”Sharper”

”Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

”She Came to Me”

”Shortcomings”

”Silver Dollar Road”

”Sitting in Bars with Cake”

”Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”

”Society of the Snow”

”A Song Film By Kishi Bashi: “Omoiyari””

”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

”Stamped from the beginning”

”Starbright”

”The Starling Girl”

”State of the Unity”

”Stephen Curry: Underrated”

”Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

”Story Ave”

”Strays”

”The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

”Suzume”

”Sweetwater”

”The Teachers’ Lounge”

”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

”Tetris”

”They Cloned Tyrone”

”A Thousand and One”

”Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

”2018 (Everyone Is a Hero)”

”Walid”

”War Pony”

”What Happens Later”

”Wish”

”Your Fat Friend”

”The Zone of Interest”

2022 category winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) — Volker Bertelmann

** indicates an unconfirmed release date in 2023 or could campaign in the lead or supporting categories. All release dates are subject to change.

Oscars Predictions Categories

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | BEST ACTOR | BEST ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.