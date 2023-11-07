Oscars Predictions: Original Screenplay – If the ‘Barbie’ Script Gets Moved to Adapted, Which Film Benefits in the Race?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2023 Oscars Predictions:

Best Original Screenplay

May December. Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry in May December. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

Weekly Commentary (Updated Nov. 7, 2023): Warner Bros. confirming to Variety its plans to submit “Barbie” for best original screenplay, coming after the WGA designation as an original script. However, after multiple conversations with industry writers, professionals and sources, I have an “Oscar hunch” (if that’s a thing?) Greta Gerwig ’s meta-comedy might get moved to adapted screenplay. While we won’t know the official ruling until nom voting opens in January (and I must stress, there’s no official decisions on its category, nor is it known it’s been “flagged” by the Writers Branch committee), it seems inevitable. As a result, I’m predicting to be nominated (and win) adapted screenplay (for the moment).

Which films benefit from such an occurence?

That could be “The Holdovers” by David Hemingson. Director Alexander Payne has been a favorite with the Academy throughout his career, accumulating seven nominations and two wins for adapted screenplay — 2004’s “Sideways” and “The Descendants” (2011), which he shared with Jim Burke and Nat Faxon. This time, however, Payne isn’t on the script. Written by Hemingson, best known for penning TV series such as “Kitchen Confidential” and “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23.” Original screenplay is a viable pathway for recognition, a frequent category win for Focus Features with “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), “Promising Young Woman”(2020) and “Belfast” (2021). After going home empty-handed last year with Todd Field’s critical darling “Tar,” the distributor could be looking for a roaring comeback. In addition to likely pulling in a deserved nom (and possible win) for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, it could offer a path forward for the best picture category.

There’s also a chance Netflix’s “May December” or A24’s “Past Lives” picks up steam along the way.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

The submission deadline for general categories is Nov. 18, 2023. Preliminary shortlist voting will begin on Dec. 18, with the results announced on Dec. 21. The voting period will run from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on Jan. 23.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Listed writer credits are not final. The Academy ultimately determines the official nominees.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“Dream Scenario” (A24) — Kristoffer Borgli “The Iron Claw” (A24) — Sean Durkin “Fair Play” (Netflix) — Chloe Domont “Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) — David Scarpa “Asteroid City” (Focus Features) — Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola “Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore “Memory” (Ketchup Entertainment) — Michel Franco “Rustin” (Netflix) — Julian Breece, Dustin Lance Black “Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Aki Kaurismäki “Fingernails” (Apple Original Films) — Christos Nikou

Also In Contention

“Elemental” (Pixar) — Peter Sohn, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh “Bottoms” (MGM/Orion) — Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott “She Came to Me” (Vertical Entertainment) — Rebecca Miller “Monica” (IFC Films) — Andrea Pallaoro , Orlando Tirado “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films) — John Carney “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids/Toho) — Hayao Miyazaki “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features) — A.V. Rockwell “Somewhere in Queens” (Roadside Attractions) — Ray Romano, Mark Stegemann “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate) — Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim “Shadya” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Noora Niasari

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Studio)**

“ The Creator ” (20th Century Studios) — Gareth Edwards, Chris Weitz

“ Beau is Afraid ” (A24) — Ari Aster

“ Dream Scenario ” (A24) — Kristoffer Borgli

“ The Iron Claw ” (A24) — Sean Durkin

“ Past Lives ” (A24) — Celine Song

“ Showing Up ” (A24) — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“ You Hurt My Feelings ” (A24) — Nicole Holofcener

“ Cassandro ” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Roger Ross Williams, David Teague

“ A Million Miles Away ” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Bettina Gilois, Hernán Jiménez, Alejandra Márquez Abella

“ Saltburn ” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Emerald Fennell

“ Fingernails ” (Apple Original Films) — Christos Nikou

“ Flora and Son ” (Apple Original Films) — John Carney

“ Napoleon ” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) — David Scarpa

“ Golda ” (Bleecker Street) — Nicholas Martin

“ Suzume ” (Crunchyroll) — Makoto Shinkai

“ Asteroid City ” (Focus Features) — Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola

“ The Holdovers ” (Focus Features) — David Hemingson

“ A Thousand and One ” (Focus Features) — A.V. Rockwell

“ The Boy and the Heron ” (GKids/Toho) — Hayao Miyazaki

“ Monica ” (IFC Films) — Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado

“ Migration ” (Illumination) — Mike White

“ Memory ” (Ketchup Entertainment) — Michel Franco

“ Story Ave ” (Kino Lorber) — Aristotle Torres, Bonsu Thompson

“ Joy Ride ” (Lionsgate) — Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim

“ Master Gardener ” (Magnolia Pictures) — Paul Schrader

“ Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant ” (MGM) — Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies

“ Bottoms ” (MGM/Orion) — Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

“ A Good Person ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Zach Braff

“ Fallen Leaves ” (Mubi) — Aki Kaurismäki

“ Anatomy of a Fall ” (Neon) — Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

“ La Chimera ” (Neon) — Alice Rohrwacher

“ Perfect Days ” (Neon) — Takuma Takasaki, Wim Wenders

“ El Conde ” (Netflix) — Pablo Larraín, Guillermo Calderón

“ Fair Play ” (Netflix) — Chloe Domont

“ May December ” (Netflix) — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“ Maestro ” (Netflix) — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“ Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire ” (Netflix) — Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

“ Rustin ” (Netflix) — Julian Breece, Dustin Lance Black

“ Elemental ” (Pixar) — Peter Sohn, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh

“ Moving On ” (Roadside Attractions) — Paul Weitz

“ Somewhere in Queens ” (Roadside Attractions) — Ray Romano, Mark Stegemann

“ Chevalier ” (Searchlight Pictures) — Stefani Robinson

“ Magazine Dreams ” (Searchlight Pictures) — Elijah Bynum **

“ A Little Prayer ” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Angus MacLachlan

“ The Miracle Club ” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager, Joshua D. Maurer

“ Persian Version ” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Maryam Keshavarz

“ Shadya ” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Noora Niasari

“ The Teachers Lounge ” (Sony Pictures Classics) — İlker Çatak, Johannes Duncker

“ M3gan ” (Universal Pictures) — Akela Cooper, James Wan

“ She Came to Me ” (Vertical Entertainment) — Rebecca Miller

“ Barbie ” (Warner Bros.) — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach **

“Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

2022 category winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

** indicates an unconfirmed release date in 2023 or could be campaigned or moved into another category. All release dates are subject to change.

