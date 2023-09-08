Oscars Predictions: Animated Feature – Will Hayao Miyazaki’s Absence on the Circuit Affect Awards Prospects for ‘The Boy and the Heron?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

More from Variety

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

2023 Oscars Predictions:

Best Animated Feature

Trolls Band Together

Weekly Commentary (Updated Sept. 8, 2023): Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” opened the Toronto International Film Festival to a packed theater and enthusiastic reception from longtime fans of the legendary filmmaker who came out of retirement.

Partnering with GKids and Toho for distribution, the film will be an “establishment” choice by many from the Animation Branch of the Academy. The beloved Japanese animator and co-founder of Studio Ghibli is an Oscar winner for “Spirited Away” (2001) with an Honorary Oscar bestowed in 2015, and two other noms for “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2005) and “The Wind Rises” (2013) — the latter which was also marketed as his “final film.” At 82, the feeling of being the last time you can reward the legendary figure will surely be at the forefront of the awards campaign. It also helps the film could be a contender for noms in original score (Joe Hisaishi) and perhaps even original screenplay given its trippy premise.

However, Miyazaki isn’t promoting the movie, which is often undervalued and underestimated on the awards scene. Ask Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” His absence could allow “better known” titles to get a leg up, especially since other Oscar branch members can opt-in to vote for nominations. Keep an eye on blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the potential of the upcoming “Trolls Band Together,” which could go the way of last year’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

A visual development image with Miles Morales on Earth 928, which belongs to Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, for Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. Credit: Patrick O’Keefe, Production Designer (design) / Kat Tsai, Visual Development Artist (paint)

Animated movies are firing on all cylinders, which shouldn’t be surprising given the last decade of outstanding outings by major and independent studios. A mixture of established IP and sequels will be among the big movies in the awards discussion.

The summer was lit with Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” the sequel to the 2018 Oscar winner. Helmed by directing trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with the producing power of Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Amy Pascal, the film is the early favorite in the race, with the potential (and worthiness) to pick up additional noms for sound, original score (Daniel Pemberton), film editing (Michael Andrews) and most notably best picture.

Three animated movies have been nominated for best picture in Oscars history — “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Up” (2009) and “Toy Story 3” (2010) — all under the Walt Disney banner. And more than two dozen worthy animated movies should have been listed alongside them, going back to 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” up to the most recent “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” The industry should continue to embrace the medium substantially and not just relegate it to this category.

Speaking of Disney, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary year, they already have the beautiful “Elemental,” which is turning a profit and will likely climb the charts as more industry voters discover it with its timely themes and story. The company also has “Wish” under the Walt Disney Animation Studios banner, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose voicing the newest Princess Asha.

After winning its first Oscar for animated feature last year with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Netflix is back with another potential strong roster, which already includes the gorgeous “Nimona” and the upcoming “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” which will have its World Premiere at the BFI Film Festival.

Illumination has a one-two punch with the billion-dollar “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” despite the mixed reviews and the impending computer-animated “Migration,” which follows a family of mallards with an ensemble that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina.

Other smaller but mighty studios that are hoping for recognition include Crunchyroll with the first-half contender “Suzume,” Neon with the Cannes acquisition “Robot Dreams” and IFC Films with “Stopmotion.”

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

The submission deadline for general categories is Nov. 18, 2023. Preliminary shortlist voting will begin on Dec. 18, with the results announced on Dec. 21. The voting period will run from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on Jan. 23.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Listed producer credits are not final, and all releases are subject to change. The Academy ultimately determines the official nominees.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson (directors), Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg (producers) “Elemental” (Pixar)

Peter Sohn (director), Denise Ream (producer) “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids/Toho)

Hayao Miyazaki (director), Toshio Suzuki (producer) “Nimona” (Netflix)

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane (directors), Roy Lee, Karen Ann Ryan (producers) “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Walt Dohrn (director), Gina Shay (producer)

Next in Line

“Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn (directors), Peter Del Vecho, Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones (producers) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Illumination)

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic (directors), Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto (producers) “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” (Netflix)

Sam Fell (director), Steve Pegram, Leyla Hobart (producers) “Migration” (Illumination)

Benjamin Renner (director), Chris Meledandri (producer) “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount Pictures)

Jeff Rowe (director), Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Kevin Eastman (producers)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“Suzume” (Crunchyroll)

Makoto Shinkai (director), Kōichirō Itō, Genki Kawamura (producers) “The First Slam Dunk” (GKids) “Robot Dreams” (Neon) “They Shot the Piano Player” (Sony Pictures Classics) “Stopmotion” (IFC Films) “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” (Gebeka Films) “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia” (GKids) “The Monkey King” (Netflix) “The Inventor” (Blue Fox) “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (DreamWorks Animation)

Also In Contention

“Unicorn Wars” (GKids) “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” (Paramount Pictures) “Leo” (Netflix) “The Magician’s Elephant” (Netflix) “The Peasants” (No U.S. Distribution) **

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Studio)**

“ The Inventor ” (Blue Fox)

“ Suzume ” (Crunchyroll)

“ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken ” (DreamWorks Animation)

“ Trolls Band Together ” (DreamWorks Animation)

“ Stopmotion ” (IFC Films)

“ Migration ” (Illumination)

“ The Super Mario Bros. Movie ” (Illumination)

“ Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman ” (Gebeka Films)

“ The Boy and the Heron ” (GKids/Toho)

“ Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia ” (GKids)

“ The First Slam Dunk ” (GKids)

“ Unicorn Wars ” (GKids)

“ Robot Dreams ” (Neon)

“ Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget ” (Netflix)

“ Leo ” (Netflix)

“ The Magician’s Elephant ” (Netflix)

“ The Monkey King ” (Netflix)

“ Nimona ” (Netflix)

“ The Peasants ” (No U.S. Distribution)

“ PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie ” (Paramount Pictures)

“ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ” (Paramount Pictures)

“ Elemental ” (Pixar)

“ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ” (Sony Pictures)

“ They Shot the Piano Player ” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures)

** Denotes the potential for the film’s release date is not yet confirmed and could change.

2022 category winner: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

Oscars Predictions Categories

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | BEST ACTOR | BEST ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.